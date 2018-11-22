Eddie Jackson’s pick-six lifts Bears to Thanksgiving win against Lions

DETROIT — Eddie Jackson knew where the ball was going.

With about six minutes left in a tied game Thursday, Bears safety broke for the spot Matthew Stafford was throwing to before the ball left his hand. Once he picked off the pass intended for Michael Roberts, Jackson knew he had his third defensive touchdown of the year. He ran untouched for a 41- yard score, giving the Bears the decisive lead in a 23-16 win at Ford Field.

Cornerback Kyle Fuller sealed the game with an end-zone interception of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford with 1:07 to play.

That, and solid play from starting quarterback Chase Daniel, gave the Bears their fifth-straight win and their third in 12 days.

Eddie Jackson celebrates his interception for a touchdown with quarterback Chase Daniel. | Dave Reginek/Getty Images

Daniel made his first start since Week 17 of the 2014 season when the Bears ruled out starter Mitch Trubisky 90 minutes before the game. Trubisky, who the team called doubtful on Wednesday, is still recovering from a shoulder injury suffered on Harrison Smith’s late hit Sunday night.

He finished 27-of-37 for 230 passing yards, two touchdowns and a 106.8 passer rating to sweep the Lions.

The teams played a scoreless first quarter before Trey Burton fumbled on the first play of the second. He caught a short pass over the middle and had the ball punched out of his arms, Peanut Tillman-style , by Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis. Davis recovered the ball at the Bears’ 40.

That was the spark the Lions needed after failing to cross the 50-yard line on three first-quarter drives. Still, it took them eight plays to go 24 yards, and then they faced fourth-and-1 at the 16. Stafford threw a pass right at inside linebacker Danny Trevathan, who tried to catch the ball, hit it with both hands and popped it in the air. Fullback Nick Bellore plucked the ball out of the air for a 5-yard gain, and a first down. LeGarrette Blount scored on a four-yard run two plays later.

The Bears countered with a 40-yard Cody Parkey field goal — but only after Daniel overshot Tarik Cohen by an eyelash on a third-down pass into the end zone.

After the Bears defense forced a three-and-out, Daniel completed passes on five-straight plays — to Taylor Gabriel twice, Anthony Miller once and third-string running back Taquan Mizzell twice — to give them the lead. With 44 seconds left in the half, he threw a 10-yard score to Mizzell, who had sprung free when receiver Allen Robinson picked his man at the line of scrimmage. Officials threw a flag, but then picked it up — screening at the scrimmage line is legal.

Bizarrely, given the situation, the Bears went for two and failed. Nagy said this week that conversion tries match his aggressive attitude, but admitted that Parkey’s struggles nudged him in that direction.

Down 9-7 at halftime, the Lions provided the only scoring of the third quarter. On second-and-two, they leaked receiver Kenny Golladay down the left flank while Stafford rolled right. He pulled up and threw back across the field, where Golladay had beaten inside linebacker Roquan Smith down the field. The 43-yard completion gave the Lions the ball at the Bears’ 29. Three players later, Blount ran for his second touchdown of the game. Before Thursday, the Bears had allowed only one rushing score all year. The Lions tried to go for two, but failed.

After getting the ball back with about 90 seconds left in the third quarter, Daniel began to march the Bears down the field. He had a lot of help from the Lions. Defensive tackle Damon Harrison was called for roughing the passer. Later, on a trick play — Daniel threw sideways to Miller, who, after scanning downfield, threw it back to the quarterback for 8 yards — defensive end Romeo Okwara was flagged for grabbing Daniel’s facemask.

That gave the Bears the ball at the Lions’ 14. On second down, Daniel had Cohen open at the right pylon. He found him this time, and the Bears took a three-point lead.

The Lions tied the game — but could have gone for more. On third-and-1 from the Bears’ 2 with about eight minutes to play, the Lions decided to throw — and Stafford rifled the ball off tight end Michael Roberts’ helmet. Rather than go for it on fourth down, they settled for a game-tying 20-yard field goal by Matt Prater.