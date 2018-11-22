Giving thanks: Bears backup QB Chase Daniel wins in the Lions’ den

DETROIT — Chase Daniel heard his cue. It was time to go play the Lions.

“Listen, the guy said, ‘Let’s go Bears, you’re running out of the tunnel,’ ” the Bears backup quarterback said. “I’m always in the front, so I turn around and I run three steps. And I look back, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ ”

Daniel’s teammates didn’t run with him. Instead, they motioned and yelled at him to back inside the tunnel. Even Bears assistant equipment manager Carl Piekarski was caught on camera barking at Daniel.

“And [I] just like put my head down [and] go back,” Daniel said. “Listen, it wasn’t nerves or anything like that. I’m sure it’s all over the internet.”

Bears QB Chase Daniel throws a pass in the win against the Lions. | Leon Halip/Getty Images

It is but so is praise for his outstanding performance filling in for injured starter Mitch Trubisky on the road in the Bears’ third NFC North game in 12 days.

Daniel completed 27 of 37 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns for a 106.8 passer rating in the Bears’ 23-16 victory at Ford Field on Thanksgiving.

“He deserves a lot of credit because he was a big part of this win,” coach Matt Nagy said.

It was an impressive performance by Daniel because it was first start since Week 17 of the 2014 season for the Chiefs but also because he had only walk-throughs this week to prepare for it.

The Bears didn’t have any full practices at Halas Hall, coming off of their momentous win against the Vikings on Sunday night at Soldier Field, then having to travel to Detroit on Wednesday and playing the Lions early Thursday at Ford Field.

Sitting the starters in the preseason against the Chiefs and playing Daniel and other reserves actually turned into a helpful experience for the Bears, who have five straight, including three in a row in the division.

“That’s really the only opportunity that he had to get reps that really meant something to him,” Nagy said. “To be able to have two walk-throughs, literally he didn’t throw one route this week on time at full speed; he didn’t. Every route he threw was in a jog-through pace to these guys.”

But that’s why you sign a veteran quarterback like Daniel to backup your young starter. Daniel looked comfortable and confident running Nagy’s offense despite his minimal reps in it this year behind Trubisky.

Daniel’s 10-yard touchdown pass to running back Taquan Mizzell on a pick play with receiver Allen Robinson on a first-and-10 in the final minute of the first half was an example of it.

“Listen, we added that touchdown literally [Wednesday] morning, that play the ended up being a touchdown to [Mizzell],” Daniel said. “We felt really good about our matchups on their linebackers with our running backs.”

The Bears should also feel really good about what Daniel, who planned to host Trubisky and other teammates at his house for Thanksgiving dinner, means in the locker room, too.

He’s worth the two-year, $10 million contract they signed him to. It was an investment in Trubisky’s development but also Nagy’s offense.

Daniel proved that by playing well in his third start in nine seasons. It’s a testament to Nagy’s coaching abilities and offensive system, but also to Daniel’s diligence and professionalism. He shut up the critics who compare his career earnings to the scant playing time he’d had over his career.

“At this point in a career, it’s really, truly not about the money; it’s about the opportunities,” said Daniel, who also threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to running back Tarik Cohen and caught an eight-pass from receiver Anthony Miller to pick up a first down.

“I felt really good about an opportunity with coach Nagy to help back up Mitch, to help groom him along. Like I said before, the job of a backup quarterback is to get the starter ready and to be prepared when your opportunity comes, and I felt like I do that pretty well.”

He did, except for running out of the tunnel too early.

“Not one of my proudest moments,” Daniel said with a smile. “I thought some guys would at least run out [with me], but we were waiting on the other teammates. It is what it is.”