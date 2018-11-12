Good, bad and best: How the Bears fared in Week 10 vs. Lions

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears.

Here’s how three Bears fared in Sunday’s 34-22 win against the Lions on Sunday at Soldier Field:

Good week

Bryce Callahan is making himself money with each passing game.

Sunday, he finished with one sack and two passes defensed — and, oh, yeah, an interception. The Bears’ slot cornerback jumped Matthew Stafford’s throw to the right sideline intended for Marvin Jones, and returned the ball 12 yards to the Lions’ 18. The Bears scored four plays later.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky runs off the field Sunday. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

Callahan — only the fourth Bears defensive back since 1982 to have multiple sacks in a season — credited preparation.

“I’m watching a little bit more film this year, kind of digging more into the opponent,” he said.

He said he’s trying not too think too hard about his play lately — or, presumably, his pending contract.

“I’ve been trying to have blinders and earmuffs,” he said. “Just staying focused.”

Bad week

Kicker Cody Parkey doinked four kicks — two extra points and two field goal attempts — off the uprights Sunday. He’s the easy choice for the worst week, but he’s been talked about ad nauseam already.

How’s this for another name: Jordan Howard. The Bears running back had 11 rushes for 21 yards, an average of 1.9 yards, and caught a pass for 11 yards.

Between Howard, quarterback Trubisky and Tarik Cohen, the Bears averaged only 2.5 yards per carry. Howard had the longest carry of the day, a nine-yarder. Take that away, and he carried 10 times for 12 yards. The Bears absolutely need to run the ball better.

Best week

Mitch Trubisky had his best game as a Bears quarterback on Sunday.

“He was on fire, he was efficient, he threw the ball with conviction,” coach Matt Nagy said. “His eyes were great.”

In completing 23-of-30 passes for 355 yards, he became the first Bears quarterback since 1950 to post three games of 300-plus passing yards and three-plus passing touchdowns in the same year.

He also ran for his third touchdown of the year. Among quarterbacks, only Cam Newton has more.