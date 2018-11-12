Film Study: Five takeaways from the Bears’ 34-22 win against Lions

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was in control, and coach Matt Nagy loved it. Running a no-huddle offense early in the Bears’ 34-22 win against the Lions, Trubisky made the right checks and the right reads.

“It created a nice rhythm for the offense,” Trubisky said.

And it jump-started a big day for Trubisky, who threw for a career-best 355 yards and accounted for four touchdowns. Here are five takeaways after watching the film of the Bears’ victory.

More on Mitch

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky accounted for four touchdowns against the Lions. | David Banks/Associated Press

A few factors stand out about Trubisky’s outstanding outing:

* Trubisky’s best pass arguably was his 15-yard completion to rookie Anthony Miller with 3:21 remaining in the game.

It was negated because of Miller’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, but it still came in a meaningful moment that further prevented another miraculous comeback led by quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The Lions used safety Quandre Diggs as a spy against Trubisky but Trubisky didn’t think about running. He kept his eyes downfield throughout the course of the third-and-five play from the Bears’ 41. His throw hit Miller in stride on his crossing route and in his numbers.

*Trubisky officially had seven incomplete passes. But some them were great throws, and some were thrown with a purpose.

It included his deep pass to Taylor Gabriel into the end zone from the Lions’ 31 late in the first quarter. He hit a diving Gabriel in his hands but Diggs made an outstanding breakup.

Another incompletion was a strike into the chest of Miller on a third-and-eight from the Lions’ 43 in the third quarter but Miller couldn’t complete the catch.

In the second quarter, Trubisky wisely threw the ball out of the end zone after escaping pressure on a first-down play from the Lions’ 18.

Two plays later, his jump ball to receiver Allen Robinson from the six-yard line turned into a pass interference penalty on defensive back Nevin Lawson. Two plays after that, Trubisky scored on a draw.

* Trubisky continued to excel despite the Bears lacking a consistent ground game. What happens when Jordan Howard’s production improves? He averaged 1.9 yards per carry against the Lions, which lowered his season mark to 3.4.

Big plays from Bryce

Nickel back Bryce Callahan had another impressive game. He made his second interception this season by jumping Stafford’s pass to Marvin Jones.

“It was my leverage,” Callahan said. “The dude ran an outside route. Coach put me in perfect position. I saw the ball and I undercut it. That was it.”

Callahan nearly made a similar interception early in the third quarter on a third-and-six play from the Bears’ 34. He was one-on-one in the slot against receiver Kenny Golladay, a St. Rita product who is 6-4 and 213 pounds.

“When the ball was thrown, I knew I had to jump pretty high to get up there with him,” said Callahan, who played underneath Golladay’s out route. “I like that challenge.”

It was all part of eventful day for Callahan, who played 57 of the 78 defensive snaps. He made the Bears’ first sack when he blitzed from the right slot. It’s a blitz that the Bears have used often.

“I came free and just made a tackle,” he said.

Callahan, though, also missed a sack later in the third on the same blitz on fourth-and-2 because he jumped on Stafford’s pump fake.

Floyd in the flow

Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd arguably had his best game this year, hitting Stafford a team-high three times. It included making his first sack of the season.

On first-and-10 from the Lions’ 27 late in the fourth quarter, Floyd spun inside of right tackle Rick Wagner and bear-hugged Stafford, who had stepped up.

“It’s been so long since I held a quarterback,” Floyd said. “I just wanted to hold him a little longer.”

Floyd spent much of the game against Wagner, who also allowed a sack to outside linebacker Khalil Mack.

“Yeah, it was from last year,” Floyd said. “I had a pretty good game going against No. 71. So I wanted to come out and go against him again.”

Floyd’s two other hits on Stafford came on stunts to the inside. On both plays, Floyd forced early, errant throws.

More trickery from Nagy

Nagy showed off another new wrinkle offensively.

On second-and-10 from the Lions’ 18 in the second quarter, Callahan and safety Eddie Jackson were in the backfield.

Callahan motioned from right to left, then back to the right, while Jackson was next to Trubisky as the running back.

The look obviously confounded the Lions. Coach Matt Patricia called a timeout. Callahan and Jackson weren’t included on the play after the break.

“A little treat,” Callahan said. “I don’t want to spoil it. You’re going to have to wait for that.”

Was he disappointed that timeout was called?

“I was,” Callahan said. “Could have got a touchdown.”

Consider the look as gamesmanship from Nagy. Each week he’s given defenses new looks and personnel groupings to be mindful of when it comes to his offense.

Last week against the Bills, Jackson was a decoy on a pitch play to running back Tarik Cohen in the red zone.

Seeing Smith’s impact

Linebacker Roquan Smith had another strong performance that bodes well for his and the defense’s future. The tackles are mounting because the game appears to be slowing down for him. It was the second consecutive game that he led the Bears in tackles, making a game-best 10.

Smith’s best highlight was sacking Stafford on a pressure on third-and-nine from the Bears’ 29 in the first quarter. But Smith also made two tackles for no gain, including on second-and-goal from the Bears’ 1 against big back LeGarrette Blount.

Smith’s worst play was missing a tackle on back Theo Riddick on Riddick’s 13-yard reception on third-and-15 late in the third quarter.

But overall, Smith didn’t have the same issues in coverage that he experienced against the Bills. On the final play of third, he broke up a pass to receiver Brandon Powell on a crossing route.