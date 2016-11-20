Bears lose game to Giants, but also much more

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Bears lost Sunday.

They lost to the Giants, 22-16, squandering a nine-point lead to fall to 2-8.

But more importantly — and more frightening — was what else they lost.

First-round draft pick Leonard Floyd was carted off the field — on a board — when his helmet collided with teammate Akiem Hicks’ side in the fourth quarter. Teammates cried and prayed and joined the cart, en masse, before it sped away. He was loaded into a waiting ambulance, but was moving his extremities. He was quickly released, though, and joined his teammates for the charter flight home.

“You feel for your guys, especially when they’re younger guys that are going to have long productive careers,” Hicks said. “You’ll do anything to make sure that they’re all right.”

In the third quarter, starting left guard Josh Sitton was carted off the Bears sideline after injuring his right ankle. He left the stadium in a walking boot.

In the second, tight end Zach Miller spiked his helmet in frustration after breaking his foot. He’ll miss the rest of the season.

The rest of the season won’t be judged by wins and losses, but the after-effects of Sunday’s game will go beyond the score.

Having started the day without receiver Alshon Jeffery (PED suspension), guard Kyle Long (injured reserve), tackle Bobby Massie (concussion) and receiver Kevin White (IR), the Bears offense struggled to gain any traction after Miller’s departure.

Down six, and having not scored in the second half, the Bears got the ball at their own 22 with 3:00 to play.

Jay Cutler completed a 35-pass down the right sideline to Marquess Wilson to start the drive. After a holding penalty, Cutler completed a 23-yard pass to Josh Bellamy, giving them first down at the Giants’ 30 at the two-minute warning. Jason Pierre-Paul sacked Cutler, knocking the ball loose, but the Bears recovered it for a loss of 13. The Bears were then whistled for an illegal shift, making it second-and-29, before Cutler threw an interception to Landon Collins to seal the loss.

The Bears scored on their first three possessions, riding running back Jordan Howard and relying on Cutler to make fewer mistakes than he did a week earlier.

Cutler found tight end Miller down the right sideline for a 19-yard score to start the game, only for kicker Connor Barth to miss the extra point. The Giants parried with a score of their own, converting on fourth-and-2 from the Bears’ 17 when Eli Manning completed a 15-yard pass to Sterling Shepard. They scored on the next play, a two-yard Rashad Jennings run — but then Robbie Gould missed the PAT.

A 40-yard Barth field goal and a three-and-out later, the Bears marched 79 yards on eight plays, never reaching third down. Howard had 46 yards on four carries but came off after a 27-yard run, and Jeremy Langford scored on a 1-yard plunge.

Gould’s 46-yarder brought the Giants within seven, 16-9.

Manning led the Giants to touchdowns on the first two drives of the third quarter — with only three Bears offensive plays in between — to claim the lead. Will Tye caught a nine-yard touchdown pass for the first score and Shepard a 15-yarder for the second, the latter set up by a 48-yard pass to Victor Cruz, who shook loose from a hesitant Sherrick McManis while Tracy Porter missed one step with a knee injury.

Gould, though, missed the PAT after Shepard’s catch, and the Giants led, 22-16.