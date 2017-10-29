Bears lose offensive linemen Kyle Long, Cody Whitehair to injuries

NEW ORLEANS — The Bears finished Sunday’s game with their left guard at center, two backups at guard and their only remaining healthy center inactive.

Right guard Kyle Long injured his hand on the Bears’ first drive. He returned to the sideline in full pads, but didn’t re-enter the game.

Long said he got his left hand stuck in a pass-rusher’s armpit. When the defender spun to Long’s right, the guard’s knuckles caught underneath his shoulder pads.

“I had some stuff going in directions that wasn’t too pleasant,” said Long, who was replaced by Tom Compton.

Bears guard Kyle Long hurt his hand. (AP)

Center Cody Whitehair left in the fourth quarter after injuring his right elbow. He tried snapping on the sideline before the Bears decided to take him out.

“The guys that came in did a really nice job,” Whitehair said. “They handled the noise well. We had an opportunity to win.”

Josh Sitton replaced Whitehair, marking his first snaps with the Bears. Bradley Sowell took Sitton’s place at left guard. Hroniss Grasu, a center, was inactive.

“I felt like I coulda went out there if need be,” Whitehair said. “I just didn’t wanna risk it.”

Coach John Fox said Long could have returned, too.

“We decided to put the healthy guy in there instead — which I would do again,” he said.

Long sounded as if the injury wasn’t a long-term problem.

“Moving forward, we’re going to do everything we can this bye week to get the hand right and get back out there,” Long said.