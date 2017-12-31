Bears’ loss to Vikings one last failure in John Fox’s likely finale

MINNEAPOLIS — John Fox’s final game looked a lot like his first 47.

The coach who managed only three NFC North victories in three seasons watched Sunday as the Vikings, bound for a playoff bye, stomped all over the Bears, 23-10. The man who started seven different quarterbacks in his Bears career saw Mitch Trubisky — finally, the one the team can build around — struggle against an elite defense. Fox believed his team to have a dominant rushing attack; with three backup offensive linemen in the starting lineup Sunday, the Bears ran for -1 yard in the first half.

Short of a special teams gimmick, the Bears were uninspiring and, except for garbage time, boring.

The real excitement is about to start. The Bears are expected to fire Fox in the next 24 hours and begin their search for a new head coach who can better help develop Trubisky as the face of the franchise. General manager Ryan Pace, who figures to be safe, is expected to run the search.

Bears head coach John Fox hugs running back Tarik Cohen on Sunday. (AP)

Fox, who went 14-34 with the Bears, has one more year on his contract that the Bears figure to buy out .

A better result Sunday wouldn’t have changed the momentum inside Halas Hall — but the loss was disconcerting nonetheless. The Vikings scored on their first possession, thanks in part to Eddie Goldman’s 15-yard roughing the passer penalty to extend the drive on a third-down incompletion. Latavius Murray scored his first of two 1-yard touchdown runs about six minutes into the game. He’d get his second about 15 minutes later after the Bears extended another drive with a dumb third-down penalty — this one, Marcus Cooper’s illegal contact flag. Then, on third-and-4 from the 25, Bryce Callahan was flagged for pass interference n the end zone against Jarius Wright, setting up the one yard play.

The Bears’ lone bright spot was a piece of trickery. On a punt with about six minutes left in the first half, they lined Callahan along their left sideline, but in bounds. When Ryan Quigley punted, returner Tarik Cohen drifted right, pretending the ball was fading that way. The Vikings coverage until followed him.

Callahan caught the ball along the sideline and ran untouched for a 59-yard touchdown.

The Bears would soon squash any momentum; Trubisky was whistled for intentional grounding in the end zone, a safety, to make it 16-7 before halftime.

Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs caught a 15-yard touchdown pass to go up 16 in the third quarter.

The Bears cut into the lead on Mike Nugent’s 55-yard field goal midway through the fourth, but couldn’t muster more. After converting on third down because of a Vikings’ offside penalty, the Bears failed to score on four tries from the 2 with about three minutes to play. It marked the second time they turned the ball over on downs inside the 10 in the fourth quarter alone.