Bears mailbag: On coach candidates, Ryan Pace signings, owners & more

Leading candidates for Bears soon to be open HC job? Chance Fangio is retained? — Sven Johnson (@SvennyJ6) December 18, 2017

Personally, I’d try to hire Stanford’s David Shaw. But he’s turned down chances to interview before. The Bears will look at the top offensive minds in the game with hopes they can develop Mitch Trubisky into a franchise cornerstone. On their list, I presume: the Patriots’ Josh Daniels; the Eagles’ Frank Reich and John DeFillipo; the Saints’ Pete Carmichael, and others. Also, figure Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub gets a call.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace traded up to draft Mitch Trubisky. (AP)

As for Fangio: remember, he turned down a chance to sign a contract extension this offseason, making him a free agent after this year. He’s said all the right things about wanting to return, but if he did, wouldn’t he have signed the deal? Regardless, I doubt he’d return as coordinator if the Bears don’t give him a head coaching interview.

Should we really trust Ryan Pace to sign good FA's? His 2017 FA signees were brutal, and I thought this at the time of the signings. Glennon, Cooper, Wheaton, Sims, Demps. You could argue they all get cut this offseason. How do we know this won't happen again? — Pissed Bears Fan (@BearsEst1920) December 18, 2017

Maybe Sims stays. The rest, though, are more likely to play elsewhere next year.

That free agent class — one of the NFL’s worst this decade — is the main argument for finding a new GM. Pace shouldn’t be forgiven for those moves, but they were meant to be patch jobs. He structured the contracts in a way that the Bears could let those players walk, with minimal financial penalty, at the end of this season. That doesn’t meant he thought all would be useless so soon.

Still, Pace signed Akiem Hicks and Josh Sitton two years ago, and Prince Amukamara last year. Those were wins. And I maintain that you can’t judge the GM without knowing whether he did the right thing in trading for Mitch Trubisky. We won’t know that answer for at least another year.

I'm really angry. Why did you jinx Trubisky? That's not cool, Patrick. — Janik BDG (@janikbears) December 18, 2017

A recap: last week I asked Trubisky about his third-down efficiency, reminding him he hadn’t thrown a pick on third down all year. Trubisky, half-playfully, was annoyed I said it out loud.

“Why would you jinx me?” he said. “Come on dude. That’s not cool. Don’t talk about it. Put him on a timeout.”

I was not put on timeout, nor did I go to bed without dinner, for doing my job. But Trubisky was worried I put the hex on him.

“You better hope … Oh my God,” he said.

You know what happened next: Trubisky threw a third-down interception Saturday — in the end zone.

Do the owner's and the GM always go to all #DaBears games ? Or just some of them ? — EDDIE G. (@emgarcia1266) December 18, 2017

All of them. The McCaskeys sit in an owners box; Ryan Pace and his staff are often in the press box.

Assuming contracts not being a factor, and you were only able to keep one, would you resign Fuller or Amukamara. — Cal Brooks (@BearBoards_) December 18, 2017

Good question. I think Amukamara is the better player today, but I’d keep Fuller, who is two-and-a-half years younger, because he has more room to grow. Contracts, of course, will be a factor this offseason, when both men become free agents. I’d tread cautiously were I the Bears; both have played well enough to return next year on sizable deals, but I’d let someone else overpay them.

