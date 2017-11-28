Bears mailbag: On QB drafts, Lane Kiffin, Ryan Pace pressure and more

The Sun-Times’ experts can answer your Bears questions all week on Twitter. Here’s a sampling of queries sent to @PatrickFinley, who responds with more than 280 characters:

I know Trubisky needs time, and I’m really pulling for the kid, but do you think it’d be wise to draft a QB in rounds 2-4 for the next couple of drafts just in case? — Josh (@CoffeeandGrunge) November 27, 2017

General manager Ryan Pace said when he took the job that he wouldn’t be opposed to drafting a quarterback every year. I can’t see them drafting one this offseason, but there’s no reason they can’t hunt for value in the middle rounds in future years. The Bears can always carry three quarterbacks: Trubisky, a vet and a developmental prospect.

Has anyone sent out feelers to Lane Kiffin as a potential head coaching candidate? — Cole Daly (@colemdaly) November 28, 2017

Bears fans found Jay Cutler condescending; can you imagine what they’d think of Kiffin? Lordy. There’s no question Kiffin is a skilled play-caller, and his 9-3 record in his first year at Florida Atlantic is impressive. But, short of a 20-game stint as the Raiders head coach in 2007-08, Kiffin has been strictly a college coach since 2000. And he has baggage the McCaskeys want to avoid.

Will Ryan Pace sign elite free agents this offseason rather than overpaying mediocre or oft injured players? — Joe Barczak (@jtbcubs) November 27, 2017

It’s a two-way street; the Bears simply haven’t been an attractive home for big-name free agents. Trubisky can help to change that with a strong final five games. A dynamic head coach — if John Fox is fired — would, too. The bottom line is that most free agents respond to money and a chance to win, in that order. If the Bears can’t offer the latter, they have to overpay on the former. And that’s bad business.

Why is Pace not on the Hot seat as much as Fox? Freeman, Cooper, Glennon, Wheaton, Mcphee, Sims, Trevathan, Dempts, Barth. Bust after Bust after Bust. Injury, suspension, or otherwise these guys have not produced. The product they put on the field is TERRIBLE. — ehall (@hallballz) November 27, 2017

Trevathan’s no bust. Sims might still be a decent signing. And you’ve conveniently ignored Pace’s free-agent wins: Akiem Hicks, who’s probably their best player; Josh Sitton, who went to the Pro Bowl last year; and Prince Amukamara, who opposing teams simply refuse to throw toward, among others. Pace’s free-agent hit rate needs to be higher, but he’s been clear he wants to build through the draft, not offseason shopping sprees. Pace pushed his chips in on Trubisky in April, and we simply won’t know anytime soon if the quarterback was worth it. It’s prudent to give Pace at least another year for that reason, if nothing else.

Do you think the Bears will address the receiver position in the draft, or free agency? — Clayton Isbell Sr. (@CisbellSR) November 27, 2017

Yes. (See what I did there?) I believe they’ll try to add at least two in free agency and will be open to selecting another in the first two days of the draft.

Can the Bears beat the Browns? — Yablong (@mikeyablong) November 27, 2017

Are you ready for my favorite stat? In his last 32 games as a head coach — first with the Raiders, then the Browns — Hue Jackson is 2-0 on Christmas Eve and 0-30 in every other game. The Bears host the Browns on — you guessed it — Christmas Eve. You’ve been warned.