Bears make 3 coaching hires official, still wait on coordinator Vic Fangio

The Bears announced the hiring of three new coaches early Friday: offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor and running backs coach Charles London.

Helfrich spent four years as Oregon’s offensive coordinator before taking over for Chip Kelly as the Ducks’ head coach. He was fired after four years in 2016, and spent last years as a Fox Sports analyst. He won’t call plays, but figures to have a big influence on developing quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Tabor returns to the Bears after serving as assistant special teams coach under Dave Toub from 2008-10. He then became the Browns’ special teams coordinator, where he’s remained ever since. The Browns were the only team in the AFC to have a special teams player of the week named every year from 2011-16.

London, too, is a former Bears assistant. He was an offensive quality control coach for them in 2007, his first job in the NFL, and then their offensive assistant from 2008-09. He’s worked for the Eagles, Titans Penn State and Texans since, spending the last three years as Houston’s running backs coach.

Chris Tabor is the Bears' new special teams coordinator. (AP)

The Bears have yet to hire a single defensive coach, leaving open the possibility that coordinator Vic Fangio and members of his staff stay. The Bears have been in talks with Fangio about returning, but still haven’t reached a deal. While many of the league’s vacancies have been filled, Fangio could always team with a new head coach — there are four other jobs open — if he wants to move on.