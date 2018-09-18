Good, bad and best: How the Bears fared in Week 2 vs. Seahawks

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears.

Here’s how three Bears fared in Monday night’s 24-17 home win against the Seahawks:

Good week

Mitch Trubisky threw the ball 34 times Monday. Fourteen times, he threw to Allen Robinson.

Bears receiver Allen Robinson leaves the field following Monday's game. | David Banks, AP photo

The Bears made a conscious effort to get their big free agent signee involved — and the receiver caught 10 passes on 14 tries for 83 yards. His longest catch was only 14 yards, though — Trubisky tried to throw deep down the right sideline to him, but left it short for an interception.

Monday marked the most passes Robinson has caught since he had 10 catches on 15 targets on Dec. 6, 2015.

“Just trying to capitalize on my opportunities,” he said. “That’s the most important thing: just trying to catch the ball and make a play when my number’s called.”

Bad week

The touchdown that Kyle Fuller allowed in the fourth quarter — a 19-yard pass from Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett — looked a lot like the 39-yarder he gave up to Geronimo Allison the week before. Both throws were in the back right corner of the end zone. Both times, Fuller had his back to the ball when it landed in the receiver’s arms.

Also Monday, Prince Amukamara did what Fuller could not the week before — catch an interception to seal the game.

Best week

Matt Nagy ensured Aaron Rodgers didn’t beat him two weeks in a row, leading his team to bounce back from a tortuous defeat against the Packers to beat an admittedly undermanned Seahawks team.

He’s now won as many games when the Bears have been favored as John Fox did in three years. The Bears are .500 or better for the first time since Sept. 28, 2014.

They were the only NFC North team not to lose this week.