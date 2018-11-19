Matt Nagy: Bears kicker’s struggles ‘nudged’ me toward 2-point conversion tries

If you put every NFL coach in a room and asked for a show of hands — would you rather kick the extra point or go for a two-point conversion? — Matt Nagy said Monday he’d vote firmly for the latter.

“If you’re an aggressive person and you like going for two — or you feel good about the plays that you have in there — then why not?” he said.

Of course, the Bears’ head coach doesn’t live in a vacuum.

He admitted Monday that his decision to go for two twice in Sunday night’s 25-20 win against the Vikings — when the Bears had tried only one such play all year — came in part because of his kicker’s struggles. Cody Parkey missed two extra points the week before, doinking two kicks off the upright and doing the same on two more field-goal tries against the Lions.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy speaks after Sunday night's game. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

Nagy said Parkey’s failed extra points “might have nudged” him toward the more aggressive strategy. The Bears need to hit two out of every three two-point conversions to make the strategy worth it, he said. They went 2-for-2 on Sunday night, completing passes to receiver Josh Bellamy and tight end Adam Shaheen.

After spending the week trying to build up Parkey’s confidence, though, he was careful to discuss his plan with the kicker beforehand.

“You’re honest with him,” he said. “You tell him what the plan is. Again, he completely understands it. That’s exactly what I told him. Whenever you’re honest with people, it’s so easy to do what you do because you’re real with them.”

Speaking a turkey giveaway in Gurnee on Monday, Parkey told the Sun-Times he knew the two-point tries were coming.

“Coach told me about it earlier in the week,” said Parkey, who made all three field goal tries Sunday. “At the end of the day, two points is better than one.”