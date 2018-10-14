Matt Nagy defends setting up failed 53-yard FG try in wild loss to Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Matt Nagy tried to finish off the strangest of games with a most normal play. Facing third-and-4 from the Dolphins’ 35-yard line in overtime, the Bears coach called a Jordan Howard run.

The running back gained was stuffed for no gain, but the Bears were comfortable with Cody Parkey trying a 53-yard field goal to try to win the game.

He pushed the kick right.

Two minutes later Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, Dolphins counterpart Jason Sanders made a 47-yarder as overtime expired to beat the Bears 31-28.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy talks to line judge Byron Boston during overtime. Lynne Sladky/AP photo

Did Nagy think of throwing? Bleary-eyed and far more outwardly upset than he was after the season-opening Packers loss, Nagy said he wasn’t going to get into second-guessing.

“We could do that all day long,” he said. “You go ahead, you throw it and then you’re up here asking me why you took a sack. So, you could go all day long with that kind of stuff.”

What about at the end of regulation, when the Bears had the ball at their own 7 with 34 seconds left and the game tied? Taking a knee was the prudent play, he said.

“If we take a sack or there’s a hold in the end zone, that’s a safety and it’s game over with 10 seconds,” he said. “And I’m not coming up here with that happening.”

The Bears head coach seemed drained and angry. He was justified on both accounts — to play the longest possible NFL game, the Bears first had to blow a 21-10 lead in the final 16 minutes of regulation. Nagy was displeased by two flags, too: a pick play by tight end Trey Burton and a Leonard Floyd unnecessary roughness call. After a whirlwind final 40 minutes, though, the Bears had plenty of reasons to be annoyed.

“Games like this sting,” receiver Allen Robinson said. “They sting for everybody. When you play the most amount of time you can play in an NFL game and lose by a field goal, that really stings. Especially when you feel like you had the game and had a chance to put the game away.”

Brock Osweiler, who started when quarterback Ryan Tannehill was hampered by a right shoulder injury, had the Dolphins ahead 7-0 at halftime — thanks in part to a second-quarter Howard fumble at the Dolphins’ 1.

In overtime, Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake did the same, three feet away from ending the game with a touchdown, to give Bears life. Earlier in the drive, Osweiler’s third-down pass hit safety Adrian Amos’ left hand — his back was turned — and caromed forward to Kenny Stills for 35 yards. Osweiler completed 28-of-44 passes for a career-high 380 yards and three scores.

“It’s a rollercoaster ride,” said Cohen, who fumbled the ball away with 1:52 left and the game tied. “One team really couldn’t get going full stride.”

After totaling 54 yards on their first 24 plays of the game, the Bears scored three touchdowns in the first 8:10 of the second half. After Burton caught a 9-yard shovel pass, cornerback Kyle Fuller picked off Osweiler and returned it to the Dolphins’ 12. Robinson caught a touchdown on the next play to go up 14-7. After a Dolphins field goal, Tarik Cohen ran for a 21-yard score about eight minutes into the second half.

A 25-yard Sanders field goal and the first of two Albert Wilson catch-and-run scores — a 43-yarder — plus a two-point conversion knotted the game at 21 with nine minutes left.

Bears receiver Anthony Miller caught a 29-yard touchdown with 3:17 to play, only for Wilson turn a three-yard catch into a 75-yard touchdown on the Dolphins’ next offensive play.

The game only got weirder in overtime.

The result was a return to cold — or, hot and muggy — reality for a team whose last win came by 38 points.

“We knew coming out here that this was gonna be a football game,” tackle Charles Leno said. “Games like [the win against the Buccaneers] rarely happen.”