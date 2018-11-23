Good, bad and best: How the Bears fared in Week 12 vs. Lions

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears: Here’s how three Bears fared in Thursday’s 23-16 win against the Lions:

Good week

Matt Nagy negotiated yet another sticky situation this week — and won.

The Bears head coach managed to win without quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who hurt his throwing shoulder Sunday against the Vikings. Like Nagy did with Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson, he was able to be cautious with an injury and still keep his team on track.

Chase Daniel gave Nagy a positively professional effort in Trubisky’s place. Now the coach hopes his starter can return for the Dec. 2 game against the Giants.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy yells during the first half Sunday. | Duane Burleson/AP photo

Bad week

Jordan Howard was absolutely irrelevant Thursday. The running back had a season-low seven carries and 13 rushing yards. Five of his runs were for two yards or fewer.

Even with a backup quarterback, the Bears didn’t even try to run. They dropped back on nine of their first 10 plays, and finished with only 15 rushing attempts. Four were by quarterback Chase Daniel.

When Taquan Mizzell is scoring touchdowns and Howard isn’t, that’s bad news for the third-year running back.

Best week

Eddie Jackson stated his claim for stardom Thursday.

When the Bears safety returned Matthew Stafford’s pass 41 yards for the game-winning touchdown Thursday, he became the first player with pick-sixes in back-to-back games since the Dolphins’ Reshad Jones did it three years ago.

Jackson has scored more touchdown passes this season than Josh Gordon, Randall Cobb, Antonio Gates and Jarvis Landry.

The Bears have intercepted 20 passes — and allowed 19 passing touchdowns.

“You know, we’re really not paying attention to the outside,” Jackson said. “That coach told us we’re not the hunted no more, we became the hunter, so a lot of people want us and we just got to keep it going. Put blinder shields on it and keep working.”