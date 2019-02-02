Bears’ Matt Nagy named AP Coach of the Year

ATLANTA — Matt Nagy didn’t want to talk much in the hours after one of the worst losses of his career. The Titans upset the Chiefs in the first round of last year’s playoffs, and Nagy, still reeling, began preparing for two head coaching interviews the next morning.

Nagy’s phone rang. It was his oldest son, Brayden, who is now 14.

He was worried his dad wouldn’t be given those job interviews — with the Bears and Colts — because of the loss.

“I told him, ‘Dad’s still gonna get an interview,’” Nagy said. “On the phone, he gave me one piece of advice: ‘Just be you.’”

Bears coach Matt Nagy and his wife Stacey attended the NFL Honors on Saturday. | Sun-Times media

The next day, Nagy told the Bears’ brass — chairman George McCaskey, president/CEO Ted Phillips and general manager Ryan Pace — about Brayden’s advice. When he got the job, it became the rookie coach’s mantra, painted on the hallway inside Halas Hall and lived by his fun-loving, freewheeling squad.

Saturday night, it was verified by the NFL. Nagy, who went 12-4 in his first season, as named Associated Press Coach of the Year at the NFL Honors.

Nagy — who won the Pro Football Writers of America award last month — the first Bears coach to win the AP honor since Lovie Smith after the 2005 season. The award was presented to Nagy by R&B singer Monica and former NFL greats Joe Namath and Barry Sanders.

“I’ve been saying this whole time that these types of awards are always about all of us. … ” Nagy, who was celebrating his 17th wedding anniversary, said Saturday. “That’s the best part about it, that it speaks to them.”

Guard Kyle Long, who attended the NFL’s awards show, said it would take hours to list what makes Nagy so qualified to be the league’s best coach.

“I just think his energy, his enthusiasm for the game of football, his intelligence and the way he can relate to players,” Long said.

Tight end Trey Burton simply pointed to the Bears’ record in 2017 — 5-11 — and their performance in Nagy’s first year.

“We were a serious contender this year,” Burton said. “He has all the characteristics of a really good coach in this league.”

Nagy flew into Atlanta on Friday night from St. Lucia, where he was on vacation. He told his coaches, new and old, to get away from Halas Hall for a while. They’ll all meet back up on Monday.

Nagy, who has never attended a Super Bowl, won’t start now. He’s flying home Sunday morning and vowed to go to the game only when the Bears play in it.

“Only,” he said, “when I’m on the sidelines.”

After his first year, the Bears seem on their way.

Last week, McCaskey marveled at how Nagy did exactly what Brayden suggested in that interview — he was himself.

“As the interview was concluding,” he said, “I told him: ‘Be sure you tell your son that he gave you great advice.’”