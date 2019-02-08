Bears’ Matt Nagy promotes two coaches to round out defensive staff

Bears coach Matt Nagy finished up his round of hires Friday, promoting two coaches to finish up the team’s defensive staff.

Sean Desai, a Bears defensive quality control coach for the past six seasons, will serve as the team’s safeties coach. Deshea Townsend, who was hired to coach the Bears’ defensive backs last month, had his title changed to secondary coach. Bill Shuey, who spent last season as a defensive quality control coach, has been named defensive pass analyst/assistant linebackers coach.

Desai will oversee Eddie Jackson, who was a first-team all-pro and Pro Bowl player in his second season.

New defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano has overhauled the Bears’ defensive staff, keeping just one position coach, defensive line coach Jay Rodgers, from last year.

Matt Nagy guided the Bears to a 12-4 record, the NFC North division title and the Bears' first playoff berth since 2010. | Bruce Kluckhohn/AP photo

Pagano inherited the league’s best defense from Vic Fangio, who became the Broncos’ head coach and took two position coaches with him.