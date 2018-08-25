Matt Nagy on resting Bears starters: ‘I know this team better than anybody’

Matt Nagy understands if fans who went to Soldier Field on Saturday expecting the usual dress rehearsal were annoyed he decided to keep his starters on the bench. He also believes he did the right thing, even if he runs the risk of ensuring his first-ever head coaching controversy is completely self-inflicted.

After the Bears’ backups mustered a 27-20 win against the Chiefs in front of 43,055 spectators Saturday, Nagy said fans needed to trust him.

“First of all, I understand — I completely understand,” he said. “But second, I’m doing what’s best for [fans]. And I’m doing what’s best for them because I’m going to have us in the right spot for Week 1.

“So they may not feel it today, but hopefully, hopefully, they feel it Week 1. Hopefully. Or this year.”

Bears coach Matt Nagy encourages his players during the preseason game Saturday. | Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images ORG XMIT: 775177686

Fans of the Bears, who have won one-third of their games since their last winning season, three coaches ago, would happily take either timeline.

By sitting Mitch Trubisky, Nagy removed the small chance of an injury befalling his starting quarterback before the season-opener Sept. 9 against the Packers. The Bears put in about 2,000 snaps in practice this year, Nagy said. Missing 25-30 Saturday wouldn’t have an adverse effect on Trubisky in two weeks.

“So if we win that game against Green Bay, trust me, it wasn’t because we didn’t play 25,” Nagy said. “And if we lose, it’s the same thing. I promise you that.”

Nagy’s defense of his strategy — full-throated, plain-spoken and free of condescension — was in stark contrast to his predecessor, John Fox, whose tone often resembled a defiant parent saying “because I said so.” Nagy was careful not to dismiss opposing viewpoints — he said some version of “I understand” seven times — but then reasserted his rationale.

The Bears have had a “great great great great” preseason, which started earlier than 30 NFL teams and included physical practices against the Broncos, he said. Yes, he likes having five preseason games, even if the starters didn’t play in the Hall of Fame game. No, won’t necessarily bench his starters in the same situation next year.

Nagy entered the week thinking that Saturday could be a good off day — if his starters practiced well. By doing so, they avoided the injury risk that, too often in recent years, stalked the Bears. Ask receiver Cam Meredith, who tore his knee in last year’s third preseason game and was lost for the year. Or quarterback Connor Shaw, who suffered a compound leg fracture in the third exhibition game of 2016.

“Forget all the risk-reward stuff — it’s, health-wise, where are they?” Nagy said. “And we have some guys that are tired. Inevitably I want our guys to be ready to go, 100 percent, health-wise, for that Week 1 Packers game. That’s as simple as it gets.”

The Bears sat Trubisky, but also running backs Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen; receivers Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller and Josh Bellamy; tight end Trey Burton; and offensive linemen Bobby Massie, Cody Whitehair, Kyle Long and Charles Leno.

Defensive starters who sat included linemen Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman; linebackers Danny Trevathan, Leonard Floyd and Sam Acho; cornerbacks Prince Amukamara, Kyle Fuller and Bryce Callahan; and safeties Eddie Jackson and Adrian Amos. First-round pick Roquan Smith and outside linebacker Aaron Lynch, who have hamstring injuries, didn’t play.

“It was quite a shock — usually this is the time for starters to ramp up,” tight end Ben Braunecker said. “But I completely understand his mentality.”

Chase Daniel, who started and completed 15-of-18 passes for 198 yards and two scores, knows the value of playing reserves.

“The risk-reward, it’s too much,” he said.

The starters were ready to play, but Nagy told them Friday morning he got 51 percent of the vote.

In doing so, he made his first against-the-grain head coaching stand.

“This was, just for me, knowing the pulse of our team …. ” he said “I know this team better than anybody right now. And I feel strong about that.”