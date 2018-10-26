4 Bears questions: Who will Bears coach Matt Nagy’s dad cheer for?

Four questions as the Bears prepare to play the Jets — whom they’ve beaten four-straight times, dating to 2002 — on Sunday at Soldier Field:

Who will Matt Nagy’s dad cheer for?

Bill Nagy will have two coaches to root for when he sits in the Soldier Field stands Sunday.

He was an assistant football coach at Elizabeth (N.J.) High School when Jets coach Todd Bowles starred there before graduating in 1981. Nagy’s uncle was his position coach.

Friday, the Bears head coach Nagy said his dad better pick the right guy.

“I have a bunch of New York/New Jersey ‘Sopranos,’” Nagy said. “They’re loud, they’re aggressive, and they better be Bears fans or else their ass is getting kicked out of my house.”

Nagy was only 3 when Bowles left for Temple, but he grew up hearing stories from his dad. Later, Nagy and Bowles worked together as Eagles assistants.

“I always remember, vividly, pulling in the first day of work in Philly and having our name plates for where we park right next to each other … ” Nagy said. “We had a great relationship in Philadelphia. I have so much respect for him — what he does defensively, but on top of that, too. I think he’s such a great human being. He does things the right way.”

Could Bowles have been the Bears’ head coach?

The timing wasn’t right. On Jan. 8, 2015, the Bears hired Ryan Pace as the team’s general manager. Pace immediately walked into a meeting with a Bowles, a head coaching candidate who happened to be inside Halas Hall to meet with chairman George McCaskey and president/CEO Ted Phillips.

“Well, I knew it was weird — but I knew that was weird for him as well,” Bowles said of Pace. “I knew he wasn’t going to hire no head coach on the first interview of the first meeting when he just walked in the building.

“It was just kinda strange that it happened. But I’m glad I met him and we connected, and we get along pretty well.”

Halftime hot tip

The over/under for Sunday’s game is 44. The number has gone over in four of the Bears’ last six games and four of the Jets’ last five.

Will James Daniels ever sit again?

Left guard Eric Kush’s neck injury, which has nagged him for weeks, will keep him out of Sunday’s game. Daniels, the rookie, will play every down in his place after spending the last three weeks rotating drive-by-drive.

The 21-year-old might never relinquish the gig. The Bears would probably love for the second-round pick to run with the job.

“When he gets that chance to be the guy and be permanently the guy, I think he’s going to seize it and be great,” defensive end Akiem Hicks said.

The rotation helped Daniels acclimate himself to what he can — and can’t — do in the NFL.

“I feel like I’m getting more comfortable with my eye control. …” Daniels said. “It’s still the same speed, but once you know what you’re looking at, it feels like the game is slowing down.”

How bad have the Bears’ RBs been?

When detailing the Bears’ run-game struggles this week, Nagy marveled at one stat.

“We’re sixth in the league right now in rushing,” he said. “How crazy is that, right?”

He knows the stat is misleading. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky, after all, claims 245 of the Bears’ 784 rushing yards.

Here’s a number that better puts the Bears’ run-game woes into context.

Their running backs are averaging 3.81 yards per carry. The franchise hasn’t had an average that low from its running backs since 2010. That team, which reached the NFC title game, got only 3.807 yards per carry from their running backs. One more carry for five yards would have moved the 2010 team past the Bears’ current average.