Bears insist TE Trey Burton did nothing wrong on pick play that nullified TD

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Bears were furious Sunday that tight end Trey Burton was called for setting a pick on Tarik Cohen’s defender, Kiko Alonso, when they threw the running back a three-yard touchdown pass at the start of the fourth quarter.

Burton was flagged for offensive pass interference, and Mitch Trubisky threw an interception on the next play. The Bears would lose 31-28 in overtime.

Burton appeared to lower his left shoulder into Alonso as the linebacker chased Cohen on a pass route.

“I was just trying to get around him and he kind of ran into me and they called it,” Burton said. “I thought if you run a route and somebody runs into you, you’re good, but I guess not.”

Trey Burton caught a touchdown Sunday. | AP photo

Bears coach Matt Nagy said he didn’t get an explanation for the call, and said Burton did nothing wrong.

“Trey did everything I asked him to do,” he said.