Matt Nagy explains why Bears didn’t try Hail Mary as the first half expired

Just because the Bears’ Hail Mary try at the end of Sunday’s game almost worked doesn’t mean that they should have tried the same tack at the end of the first half.

Monday, coach Matt Nagy defended his decision to throw a short pass to running back Tarik Cohen from the Patriots’ 45-yard line at the end before halftime.

The Bears study such scenarios in the offseason, he said, and found that sometimes throwing short is the better move. It avoids a sack or freak quarterback injury, he said, and opens up the possibility of a facemask penalty — or another infraction — by the defense.

“I wouldn’t have been wrong by throwing it into the end zone,” he said. “I don’t think either one is wrong in that scenario. Different at the end of the game.”

The throw to Cohen was similar to a 56-yard catch-and-run touchdown by Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill against the Cowboys last year, when Nagy was Kansas City’s offensive coordinator. Sunday, though, the Patriots left a defender in the middle of the field. The Cowboys didn’t.

“That’s why Tarik had to kind of try to run around him,” Nagy said. “And nothing happened.”

Cohen gained five yards and was shoved out of bounds.