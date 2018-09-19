Relegated to inactive status, Mike Glennon a ‘pro’s pro’ in mentoring Cardinals

Exactly 364 days after he quarterbacked the Bears to his only win, Mike Glennon will line up across from them Sunday as a member of the Cardinals.

It will take two injuries for him to see the field. Glennon figures to be inactive for the third-straight game, as the Cardinals lean on starter Sam Bradford and first-round pick Josh Rosen to back him up.

That wasn’t necessarily the plan when Glennon signed a two-year, $8 million deal — with $4 million guaranteed — to play for the Cardinals. Sound familiar?

This time, though, Glennon was bounced from his backup seat when Rosen, a UCLA alum, was unexpectedly available with the 10th pick of the draft. The Cardinals moved up five spots from No. 15, giving the Raiders and third- and fifth-round pick.

Cardinals quarterback Mike Glennon throws before a preseason game. | Rick Scuteri/AP photo

“Mike has been great — he’s a pro’s pro,” Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday. “When you go back and look at what we had when we first got here, we didn’t have a quarterback on the roster. To get him, as well as Sam, was a major plus to us. You definitely didn’t know how the draft was gonna go. We were very fortunate to get Rosen.”

Like it was for the Bears’ final 12 games last year, Glennon is tasked with mentoring a younger quarterback.

“I just love his approach each day coming to work,” Wilks said.

Glennon also shares practice-squad duties, the coach said. Which means he’ll spend this week pretending to be Mitch Trubisky, the quarterback that took his job after four games last season.