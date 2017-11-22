Bears miss Alshon Jeffery’s production, but ‘business is business’

Bears general manager Ryan Pace was surprisingly matter-of-fact about losing wide receiver Alshon Jeffery in free agency.

“I wouldn’t say I was disappointed,” Pace said in March when Jeffery turned down an offer from the Bears to sign a one-year, $9.5 million deal with the Eagles.

The Bears couldn’t afford that?

“We talked about those things … with him and those discussions go back and forth. Ultimately that’s what was decided,” Pace explained during the free agency period. “We knew when we didn’t [franchise] tag him that these were scenarios that could happen. We put a value on each player. I wish him the best and Philly the best, that’s what we decided.”

Alshon Jeffery catches a touchdown against the Vikings' Xavier Rhodes in 2015. Jeffery, who caught 26 touchdown passes in five seasons with the Bears has 38 receptions for 567 yards (14.9 avg.) and six touchdowns with the Eagles this season. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Jeffery’s departure is emblematic of the Bears’ fortunes in the post-Lovie era — even when they get one right, it turns out wrong. Jeffery was a home-grown player who exceeded expectations. He was Phil Emery’s best move as general manager — trading up from No. 50 to No. 45 in the second round of the 2012 draft to get him. Jeffery made the Pro Bowl in his second season and after five seasons ranked third on the Bears’ career receiving yards list. He was the elusive playmaker the Bears have craved — an always-open wide receiver who made any quarterback better. He even was voted a team captain last season.

And yet, when it came time to seal a deal that at one time should have been a no-brainer, Jeffery’s interest in staying in Chicago was even lower than the Bears interest in keeping him here.

“Business is business,” Jeffery said, as he struggled to explain the divorce Wednesday on a conference all with Chicago reporters. “How can I say this? I think it was just a better decision for me and my family, honestly.

“I spent five years there. I loved it there. I had a great time. I appreciate the opportunity, me being in Chicago — it gave me an opportunity to live out my childhood dream, playing professional sports.”

Asked about the Bears’ apparent lack of enthusiasm, Jeffery moved on. “I’m not worried about that,” he said. “I’m in Philly now. Can’t take the past back. It is what it is.”

Extenuating circumstances on both sides played a role. Jeffery’s soft-tissue injuries in 2015 and his suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs cast doubt on whether Jeffery could stay healthy and eligible long-term. The Bears’ offense was not a selling point — and with Jay Cutler released, Jeffery no longer had a quarterback he could count on. He signed with the Eagles and up-and-coming Carson Wentz one day before the Bears signed Mike Glennon.

Jeffery has been productive with the Eagles but not a sensation. In 10 games he has 38 receptions for 567 yards (14.9 avg.) and six touchowns — including 12 receptions for 213 yards (17.8 avg.) and four touchdowns in the last three games. But his averages of 14.9 yards per catch and 56.7 yards per game are below his numbers with the Bears — 15.0 yards per catch, 72.2 yards per game.

After losing Cam Meredith in the preseason and Kevin White in the opener, the Bears miss Alshon’s production even more than anyone thought. But there’s more resignation than regret at Halas Hall. If a guy doesn’t want to be here, you just have to move on.

“Hindsight is always 20-20,” Bears coach John Fox said. “He’s a guy we liked. We did talk to him — it’s not like we were not in the mix. A lot of times [the players] have decisions in that as well.”

