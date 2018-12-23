Bears fight for Mitch Trubisky, and for playoff seeding, in win vs 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The 49ers hit the quarterback and touched a nerve.

The Bears’ Mitch Trubisky scrambled left, in front of his own bench, with about five-and-a-half minutes left in Sunday’s 14-9 win at Levi’s Stadium. After Trubisky had slid to the ground, giving himself up, 49ers safety Marcell Harris dove and hit him late. Flags flew. Harris skidded into the Bears bench, where it seemed like the entire roster wanted a shot at him.

By the time the shoving — and punching — ended, Bears receivers Josh Bellamy and Anthony Miller were ejected for fighting. So was 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.

“It hit a little pressure point with everybody,” Bellamy said.

49ers safety Marcell Harris (36) hits Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky while he slides Sunday. | D. Ross Cameron/AP photo

The reason: the last time Trubisky took a similar hit while sliding, the Vikings’ Harrison Smith injured his right shoulder and knocked him out for two games.

“He already missed a couple games because of a late hit,” Miller said. “So when I see that, that’s like, dirty football.”

The 11-4 Bears fought Sunday — and not just for their quarterback. By winning an ugly game, they clinched, at worst, the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs.

If they beat the Vikings in Week 17 and the Rams somehow lose to the same 49ers, the Bears would vault into the second seed — and claim a first-round bye and a home game the following week.

If Sunday’s close win against the 4-11 49ers proved anything, it’s how valuable playing home games — and not road contests — would be in the playoffs.

Running back Jordan Howard, whose two-yard touchdown in the third quarter proved to be the game winner, had one thought when Trubisky was hurt.

“To get the guy,” he said. “Definitely a sore spot. He got hurt on a late hit, same kinda play. I feel like they’re just trying top take the quarterback out.”

Harris said he “felt I laid up” on Trubisky, trying to slow down after he saw him slide. Coach Matt Nagy said he didn’t believe the hit was intentional, but didn’t blame his players for defending their quarterback.

After the fight, the Bears’ two receivers watched the rest of the crazy fourth quarter on a locker room television.

“We knew they’d pull it out,” Miller said. “When the defense got on the field, I knew they’d get the stop.”

They did — but they never should have been in that situation.

Fired up after the fight, the Bears faced fourth-and-1 at their own 35. They ran Trubisky — who finished 25-of-29 for 246 yards and a 113.5 passer rating — up the middle for the first down. The 49ers used their timeouts on each of the next three plays.

After the two-minutes warning, the Bears, ahead by five, faced third-and-3. Trubisky completed a quick slant pass to Allen Robinson, who gained the first down. He was still running across the middle of the field when Harris — the same player from the late hit — punched the ball out of Robinson’s right arm.

The ball rolled 12 yards before the 49ers recovered at their own 24, with a chance to win. On second down, quarterback Nick Mullens completed a 25-yard pass Kendrick Bourne to get the ball to midfield. After a six-yard pass and two incompletions, Mullens faced fourth-and-4 at the Bears’ 45. Mullens rolled right, away from pressure, and seemingly could have kept the ball for at least four yards. But he threw the ball into the end zone, where it fell incomplete.

“I stood there for 30 seconds, just understanding what I’ve just did — and how big a mistake it was,” Mullens said.

It was the second big stop for the Bears defense in the quarter. Four plays before the fight, the 49ers faced first-and-10 from the Bears’ 20 when Mullens threw a quick pass

that bounced off Marquise Goodwin’s hands — and into inside linebacker Danny Trevathan’s stomach.

“I kinda cradled it like a baby,” Trevathan said with a smile.

To escape with the win, the Bears held the 49ers to three Robbie Gould field goals.

“These are real games, but they’re also practice reps,” cornerback Prince Amukamara said. “We know there’s going to be a time in the playoffs — or later in the year — when we need to go out there on defense. And it’s great that we’ve been there before, and it’s not foreign to us.”

Neither is escaping with a win.

“It was definitely a trap game for us,” running back Jordan Howard said. “So I’m proud of us for fighting through and winning this game.”