Bears and Mitch Trubisky send message, even if it fell incomplete in 30-27 loss

CINCINNATI — After every Bears training camp practice this year, Mitch Trubisky has practiced his deep ball. The quarterback focuses on setting his feet and keeping his weight balanced before he lets the ball fly, lest he throw off his back foot and leave it short.

New coach Matt Nagy, Trubisky said, trusts him enough to take shots down the field.

Thursday, Nagy showed the league exactly that. Symbolically, it was on his quarterback’s first play of the preseason.

After sitting out the Bears’ preseason opener, Trubisky started Thursday’s 30-27 loss to the Bengals. His first play was a shot deep down the left sideline. Coming off his most accurate week of training camp, Trubisky overthrew receiver Kevin White by a hair. The ball fell incomplete along the Bengals’ sideline.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky carries the ball during the first half Thursday. | Frank Victores, AP photo

It was just one play in an overanalyzed exhibition season. But It sent a message.

Nagy has said throughout training camp that he’d rather his quarterback take chances down the field than check down to his running backs. That trial and error, he figures, hastens Trubisky’s mastery of the offense more than a safe throw.

That progressive thinking applies to exhibition games, too. Nagy doesn’t want to exit the preseason unsure whether his quarterback can effectively stretch the defense.

The pass didn’t work Thursday. Not much did. The only first down the Bears gained with Trubisky under center came two plays after the incompletion to White. It was not of their own doing. White, who has struggled with ball security during camp, dropped a pass over the middle. Trubisky, though, was hit late by Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap, handing the Bears 15 yards.

After a five-yard pass to tight end Trey Burton, who was also making his preseason debut, Trubisky was torn to the ground by Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins — who grabbed his left shoulder with his left hand — on second down. The Bears were forced to take a timeout to regroup, and Trubisky’s scramble, which would have been five yards short of a first down anyway, came back because of a Cody Whitehair holding penalty.

Attempting to avoid a repeat of the Atkins sack, Nagy called a screen to Anthony Miller on third-and-23. It lost a yard.

Trubisky’s second and final drive was similarly safe — he handled the ball off to Taquan Mizzell twice before throwing another deep ball in White’s direction, deep down the left side of the field. The ball fell incomplete, and Trubisky was popped by Carl Lawson, who he never saw running up behind him.

The quarterback’s dull statistical line— 2-for-4 for four yards — belied his rollercoaster in front of 35,633 fans at Paul Brown Stadium. With Trubisky under center, the Bears took a timeout, committed a 10-yard penalty and watched as their quarterback got hit late. A receiver robbed him of a completion, a lineman of eight rushing yards.

His two series weren’t pretty, but it they don’t have to be — yet.

Rather, Thursday’s otherwise ho-hum exhibition provided a glimpse into how Nagy plans to utilize Trubisky. In a word, he’ll be aggressive.

After last season, it feels downright revolutionary. The last time Trubisky started a preseason game — the finale against the Browns last year — John Fox had him hand the ball off nine-straight times before putting on a ballcap. He threw for 10 yards only after replacing Connor Shaw late in the game.

Expect the Bears to show even more offensive aggression next week, long before they play their third exhibition game. Two joint practices against the Broncos will expose the second-year quarterback’s strengths and weaknesses more than at any time during the first three weeks of training camp.

Trubisky will start the preseason game at the end of the week. If Thursday was any indication, he’ll go deep then, too.