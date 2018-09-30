Six times six for Mitch: Bears QB Trubisky torches Buccaneers 48-10

Mitch Trubisky threw for as many touchdowns in the first 13 minutes of Sunday’s blowout win as he had all season long. Over the next 12 minutes, he cemented one of the greatest first-half performances in franchise history.

Trubisky threw for five first-half touchdowns — to five different players — on his way to a 48-10 Bears victory against the Buccaneers on Sunday at Soldier Field.

He finished with six passing scores, one short of Sid Luckman’s 75-year-old franchise record, and sent the Bears into their bye week with momentum not felt in more than five years, the last time the team won three-straight games.

He finished the game 19-for-26 for six touchdowns and a 154.6 passer rating. He had three carries for 53 yards. It marked the most passing touchdowns by a Bears quarterback since Johnny Lujack did it on Dec. 11, 1949.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky looks at the scoreboard Sunday. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

The Bears’ 48 points — they had two Cody Parkey field goals — were their most since Nov. 4, 2012, when they beat the Titans 51-20. Sunday marked their largest margin of victory since they beat the Jaguars 41-3 earlier in the same season.

Trubisky’s first score was a 39-yard pass down the right sideline to tight end Trey Burton. His second was a gorgeous 14-yard jump ball to Allen Robinson in the left corner of the end zone. He found Tarik Cohen — who the Bears incorporated into their offense better than at any point this season — on an interior post pattern to cap the Bears’ first drive of the second quarter.

Josh Bellamy, who the Bears tabbed to help replace injured receiver Anthony Miller, caught touchdown No. 4, a 20-yarder with nine minutes left in the half. The fifth came with a flourish: backup quarterback Chase Daniel stood alongside Trubisky in a shotgun formation. The Bears’ starter took the snap and shoved it forward to Taylor Gabriel on a fly sweet for a three-yard score.

Trubisky became the first player to throw for five touchdowns in the first half since a game that served as the requiem for Marc Trestman’s job. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had six first-half touchdowns Nov. 9, 2014, against the Bears.

The Bears vowed to simplify Trubisky’s playbook last week after he struggled against the woeful Cardinals. It worked: in the first half alone, he went 14-for-18 for 289 yards and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

The Bears’ only blemish Sunday came at the hands of one of their best players. After safety Eddie Jackson intercepted a pass in the second quarter, defensive end Akiem Hicks was locked up with a Buccaneers offensive player. They came near an official, and Hicks was flagged for making contact with him. He was ejected for pushing an official. Hicks, who left for the locker room immediately thereafter, could be fined or even suspended for the Bears’ next game.

The Bears defense allowed a field goal in the first half and a touchdown in the second. Former first-round draft pick Jameis Winston, who replaced Ryan Fitzpatrick at halftime, threw a 16-yard pass to Cameron Brate in the fourth quarter.

The 3-1 Bears, who remain in first place, have next week off before traveling to Miami to face the Dolphins on Oct. 14.