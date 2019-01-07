Good, bad and worst: How the Bears fared their playoff loss to the Eagles

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears. Here’s how the Bears fared in Sunday’s season-ending 16-15 playoff loss to the Eagles:

Good week

Mitch Trubisky, in the fourth quarter. In the final frame, the Bears quarterback completed 6-of-10 passes for 115 yards, one touchdown and a passer rating of 137.5. Three of the Bears’ five longest plays came in the fourth quarter: a 34-yard pass to Josh Bellamy, a 25-yarder to Allen Robinson and a 22-yarder to Robinson.

Had Cody Parkey not missed his field goal — more on that later — the Bears would have scored on three of four fourth-quarter drives. Trubisky finished his season with a flourish, and set the Bears up for a reasonably short field goal attempt to win the game.

Bad week

Trubisky, Quarters 1-3. As good he was in the final frame, Trubisky struggled in the first three. He completed 20-of-33 passes for 188 yards, no scores and a passer rating of 76.33. Avonte Maddox intercepted Trubisky in the second quarter, only for replay to rule that he didn’t get two feet in bounds along the sideline.

Bears kicker reacts after missing a field goal attempt Sunday. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Trubisky also threw a ball in the end zone that would have been an interception, only it was dropped.

“He actually came to me and said, ‘I can’t do that,’” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “The one in the end zone was the one he came to me and said that. And then the one to the sideline that they reviewed, that was just … he just left it hanging a little inside.”

Worst week

Cody Parkey missing the game winning field goal was, sadly, predictable.

Him hitting both the upright and the crossbar on a 43-yard try was downright cruel.

As it is, Parkey earned his place in infamy Sunday, despite accounting for the Bears’ first nine points.

It capped a brutal season for the Bears’ big-money free agent addition. Entering this season, Parkey had missed 12 field goal attempts in four years. This season, he missed eight.

“That’s the worst, Parkey said. “That’s one of the worse feelings in the world to let your team down, so I feel terrible. I’m going to continue to put things into perspective. Continue to put my best foot forward and sleep at night knowing that I did everything in my power this week to make that kick. For whatever reason, it hit the crossbar and the upright. I still couldn’t do it. Yeah, I feel terrible.”