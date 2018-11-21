Bears QB Mitch Trubisky doubtful for Thanksgiving game

Mitch Trubisky figures to spend Thursday on the sideline — Wednesday, the Bears listed their quarterback as doubtful for the Lions game.

Chase Daniel, the Bears’ backup, will make the third start of his NFL career and his first since Week 17 of 2014.

Trubisky hurt his right shoulder on a late hit by Vikings safety Harrison Smith in the fourth quarter Sunday. The Bears aren’t concerned about Trubisky’s shoulder, long-term, which means Daniel could be a one-week proposition. The Bears said Trubisky does not need surgery.

Turning around to start on short notice, though, proved too difficult for Trubisky. The Bears played Sunday night and will kick at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. That’s the shortest turnaround in modern league history — at least since the NFL and AFL merged in 1970.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was listed as doubtful. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday he was “cautiously optimistic” that Trubisky would play against the Lions, but compared his case to that of outside linebacker Khalil Mack and receiver Allen Robinson. Both wanted to play against the Jets and Bills, but the Bears opted in favor of caution.

Since making his NFL debut in the Bears’ fifth game last season, Trubisky has not missed a single snap due to a medical concern. That figures to change Thursday.

Daniel has thrown only three regular-season passes since his last start. Because of the short turnaround, Daniel hasn’t been able to run the team in a full practice this week. The Bears held

“This offense is all based around our playmakers,” Daniel said. “It’s based around the quarterback getting the ball to the playmakers in space, in the open field and letting them make plays. So that’s what we try to do every single week, we try to find matchups that we can take advantage of week in and week out, obviously run the football and play-action, screens. I think we’re pretty balanced right now.”