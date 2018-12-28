Trubisky eager to play vs. Vikings: ‘I always feel like I need to get better’

If the Bears were locked into the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs, Mitch Trubisky likely would be sitting against the Vikings on Sunday. But it sounds like he’d be begging coach Matt Nagy to play.

Nobody in the Bears’ locker room sounded more happy to be playing Sunday than Trubisky. It’s a near-perfect scenario for a quarterback at his stage of development: facing a playoff-caliber opponent with a top-10 defense that desperately needs to win — and on the road in a place that enhances the Vikings’ top-ranked pass rush.

Visiting quarterbacks have had an average passer rating of 78.5 against the Vikings this season, with five touchdown passes and seven interceptions. The Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium turned league MVP candidate Drew Brees into the ultimate game manager — 18-of-23 for 120 yards, one touchdown, one interception and an 84.8 rating.

“I always want to play, so it’s easy for me to say,” Trubisky said. “I always feel like I need to get better and I’m always eager for the opportunity to play this game that we’re privileged to [play]. Just another great opportunity. [Regardless of] all the hypotheticals of where we would be based on the results of this weekend, I know that we’re playing this game to win.

Mitch Trubisky carries the ball against the Vikings on Nov. 18 at Soldier Field. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

“For me, it’s an easy mindset. Coach says ‘go’ and we’re going. As soon as you step in between those lines the only thing you’re thinking about is doing your job and winning.”

And even if Trubisky falters, the Bears still will be in the playoffs — no worse than the No. 3 seed with their playoff opener at home. As long as he avoids injury, it will be lesson worth the price.

“Every road game in the NFL is tough,” said Trubisky, who will be making hsi 25th career start. “It’s going to be a hostile environment, which we’re looking forward to. Some might say a playoff atmosphere, which is exciting for us.

“Just going in there creates a different type of challenge. The play clock usually runs a little faster; the crowd is a little bit louder, especially on third down and in critical situations. Execution, in and out of the huddle has got to be down to a “T”. Gotta be crisp on everything. Our communication has got to be on-point in the huddle and at the line — operation has to be perfect, exactly where it needs to be.”

The rematch against the Vikings will be a measuring stick for the Bears’ offense, which has been just OK against above-average defenses this season. The Vikings are the only defense the Bears have faced that ranks in the top 10 in both yards (third) and points allowed (fourth). Against Minnesota on Nov. 18 at Soldier Field, Trubisky completed 20-of-31 passes for 165 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for a 61.9 rating in a 25-20 victory.

It’ll be a big test for Trubisky, who has been veering a little too closely into Rex Grossman territory this season for some. In 2006, Grossman went from a gun-slinger compared to Brett Favre to a game manager compared to Kyle Orton. He averaged 8.6 yards per attempt in his first five games that season, but 5.8 in the final seven. In a playoff tune-up in the regular-season finale, his 23rd career start, he threw three interceptions in the first half, including a pick-6 and was benched with a 0.0 in a 26-7 loss to the Packers. Though the Bears reached the Super Bowl, that was pretty much the end of Rex with the Bears.

It is unlikely that Trubisky will follow the same career arc. With better feet, bigger hands and better mobility and escapability than Grossman, Trubisky figures to grow proportionately as Nagy’s offense matures. But a quality performance against a top-flight defense would be much-needed evidence he can put the Bears over the top.