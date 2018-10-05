Mitch at 16: How does Bears’ Trubisky stack up after a season’s worth of starts?

On the eve of training camp, Mitch Trubisky refused to entertain the notion that, because he was joining a new offense and a new head coach, his second year resembled another rookie season. The 12 games of experience he last year didn’t disappear just because John Fox was no longer employed.

Trubisky was right, and he wasn’t. Because when the Bears quarterback hit his 16th start last week — a milestone equivalent to a full season’s worth of games — his position coach said his two years weren’t weighted the same.

“The whole what-he-did or compare-the-16-games — I get that’s the number that has been thrown out,” said quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone, the only holdover from last year’s offensive staff. “But for me, it’s four games into a regime that hopefully he can grow in does good things in.”

Judging Trubisky across two regimes, then, is tricky business.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

At first blush, his totals look amazingly like the Bears’ last long-term quarterback. In eight years with the Bears, Jay Cutler had an 85.2 passer rating, 61.8 completion percentage, averaged 7.2 yards per attempt and had a 1.41 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

In 16 games with the Bears, Trubisky has an 84.3 passer rating, 62.4 completion percentage and averages 6.8 yards per attempt. His touchdown-to-interception ratio: 1.5.

The difference between the two, of course, is the hope that Trubisky improves with the benefit of game experience and tutelage from new coach Matt Nagy. Start No. 16 marked his greatest leap yet. Against an awful Buccaneers defense, Trubisky threw six of his 15 career touchdowns.

It took that statistical surge to bring him into the pack of his peers — not ideal, given that the Bears traded up to make him the top quarterback selected in 2017, but better than the alternative.

Eight quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2015-17 NFL drafts. Five of those — the Rams’ Jared Goff, the Eagles’ Carson Wentz, the Buccaneers’ Jameis Winston, the Titans’ Marcus Mariota and Trubisky — have accumulated at least 16 career starts.

Compared to the other four quarterbacks’ first 16 starts, Trubisky ranks last among the five with 3,138 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. His 10 interceptions, though, are the fewest among the five. His 84.3 passer rating ranks third.

After the Bears’ 3-1 start, Trubisky has a career record of 7-9. Goff and Wentz also won seven of their first 16 games, while the others won fewer games.

The experience of going 4-8 last season had its benefits. Trubisky said that, while he’d always had good emotional control, last year helped him deal with adversity.

“Last year it was more, ‘Oh he’s a rookie, growing pains,’” Trubisky said last month. “And then now it’s a little different because it’s like ‘Oh, second year, why isn’t the offense exploding?’ And I ask myself some of those same questions, ‘Why aren’t I playing as well as I’d like to?’”

He’s played better since. How well he plays the rest of the season will d epend on how he meshes Nagy’s system with his hard-earned experience.

“He gained exposure to NFL defenses in hostile environments against some pretty good defenses last year, and he held his own for the most part as a rookie quarterback,” Ragone said. “And he put us in some positions at least to have a chance to win games, if not win them. To me, that’s the mental part of it. Forget the ‘What did we run? And how did we run it?’ Forget all that. He’s into something new this year.

“What he gained was the ability to go out there and be backed up at the 3-yard line in Baltimore, or be in a ‘Monday Night Football’ game in his first start against Minnesota. Or play in Cincinnati and feel that good vibe of beating a quality football team.

“All those things, those are the things that we look for.”

BOX

Here’s how Mitch Trubisky’s first 16 starts compare to quarterbacks taken in the first round of the draft from 2015-17:

Name/Team/Record/Comp-Att/Yards/Comp%/TD/INT/Sacks/Passer Rating

Marcus Mariota/Titans/4-12/310-506/3,743/61.3/23/14/45/87.6

Jared Goff/Rams/7-9/284-486/3,474/58.4/21/11/39/85.5

Mitch Trubisky/Bears/7-9/287-460/3,138/62.4/15/10/41/84.3

Jameis Winston/Bucs/6-10/312-535/4,042/58.3/22/15/27/84.2

Carson Wentz/Eagles/7-9/397-607/3,782/62.4/16/14/33/79.3

NOTE: Three first-round quarterbacks —the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Texans’ Deshaun Watson and former Broncos passer Paxton Lynch,— have yet to reach 16 starts.