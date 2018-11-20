Why sitting QB Mitch Trubisky against the Lions makes sense for the Bears

On third-and-four from the Vikings’ 30 in the final three minutes of the Bears’ 25-20 victory on Sunday night, quarterback Mitch Trubisky faced pressure and appeared to throw the ball away in the direction of running back Tarik Cohen in the right flat.

On the next play, kicker Cody Parkey made a 48-yard field goal, which helped secure an important NFC North victory for the Bears.

But was there more to Trubisky’s low throw to Cohen?

It came three plays after Vikings safety Harrison Smith received an unnecessary-roughness penalty for his late hit on Trubisky, who had slid to end his option run.

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky is dealing with a right shoulder injury. | David Banks/Associated Press

Trubisky braced his slide with his right arm before the impact of Smith’s helmet-first hit forced his right shoulder to the ground.

When running back Jordan Howard came to help, Trubisky didn’t offer his right hand. Instead, Howard pulled Trubisky up by his left. The young quarterback clearly was ailing.

So was Trubisky’s pass to Cohen a throwaway while under pressure from two defenders? Or did his shoulder impact his throw?

“No,” coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday. “I think it was just a throwaway.”

That’s good news for the Bears.

Trubisky didn’t take part in the Bears’ walk-throughs on Tuesday and he likely miss them again on Wednesday. But by all accounts, it doesn’t sound as if Trubisky is dealing with a serious shoulder injury. That’s the vibe from Nagy — who said Trubisky won’t require surgery — offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, backup quarterback Chase Daniel and other teammates.

Still, the prudent decision for the Bears is sitting Trubisky and starting Daniel against the Lions at Ford Field on Thursday.

“I’m saying ‘cautiously optimistic,’ but I can’t make any promises,” Nagy said. “I hope he does [play]. But it’s a day-to-day thing for us. He wants to play. I know that.”

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack wanted to play against the Jets and the Bills, too. But the Bears sided with caution and sat him because of his sprained right ankle. The same applied to receiver Allen Robinson, who missed the same games with a groin issue.

Nagy said that Trubisky is in a similar situation. If that’s the case, it wouldn’t be surprising if Trubisky is a spectator on Thanksgiving.

The Bears were confident that they could defeat the Jets and Bills without Mack, their best player, and Robinson, their best receiver. But are the Bears confident enough to sit their quarterback — the most important position in sports — in an NFC North game?

Resting Trubisky against the erratic Lions is a gamble worth taking on a short week.

At 7-3 and coming off a momentous win against the Vikings, the Bears can afford to make it, especially with the Vikings hosting the Packers on Sunday night.

The riskier decision for the Bears is rushing the future of their franchise back to action and opening him up to further damage. If this were a typical game week, Trubisky might have enough time to recover. But it isn’t. Trubisky only has three full days to receive treatment for his shoulder.

“He’s in pain, which is normal,” Nagy said.

When it comes to injuries and the Bears’ most important players, Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace have maintained a long-term outlook, and that definitely won’t change with Trubisky. The Bears have a playoff run this season and more to consider.

Besides, the Bears can still compete — even defeat — the Lions without Trubisky.

The Bears won’t pack the same offensive punch without Trubisky, who completed 23 of 30 passes for a career-best 355 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-22 victory against the Lions on Nov. 11.

But the Bears’ defense still intercepted Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford twice and sacked him six times in the same victory. Let Mack And Co. lead the way in the rematch.

“[It’s] just trying to figure out exactly where [Trubisky’s] at, how he feels,” Nagy said. “And [it’s] what’s best for him and the team.”