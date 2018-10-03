Jared Goff, not Bears QB Mitch Trubisky, wins NFC Offensive Player of the Week

The best game of Mitch Trubisky’s life wasn’t tops in his own conference last week.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, sjx days after he torched the Vikings on “Thursday Night Football,” completin 26-of-33 passes for 465 yards and five touchdowns.

That was enough to edge out Trubisky, who went 19-of-26 for 354 yards and six touchdowns in Sunday’s 48-10 win against the Buccaneers.

Every top-12 quarterback drafted in 2016 and 2017 — but Trubisky — has won the award. Two draftees from 2017, the Texans’ Deshaun Watson and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, have won the honor. Watson won one last year and Mahomes two this season.

Mitch Trubisky throws a pass against the Buccaneers. | Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo

The top two picks from 2016, Goff and the Eagles’ Carson Wentz, each won last year.