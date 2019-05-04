Mitch Trubisky: Bears’ kicker derby ‘a fascinating spectacle’

Mitch Trubisky is transfixed by the Bears’ eight-man kicking competition.

“The whole thing behind them has become a fascinating spectacle right now,” the quarterback told the Sun-Times on Saturday morning. “Even that’s what I’m interested in now. We’re gonna be out at practice and I’ll be keeping track of who’s making and who’s missing and who’s winning the competition.

“It’s kinda become this thing.”

Trubisky spent Saturday morning promoting Gone Rogue, a new brand of high protein chips produced by Chicago area-based Land O’Frost. He later mingled with fans in Wrigleyville.

People “love to talk about” the kicker derby, Trubisky said. He counts himself among them.

“You got to,” he said. “It’s fascinating. Coach [Matt Nagy] made everybody kick the 43-yarder [Friday]. It is what it is. that’s pressure. it’s great for the guys that made it, and the other guys, no. If you want to be here, you’ll make the kick.”

Only two players made the 43-yarder: undrafted free agent signee John Baron II and Spencer Evans, a tryout player from Purdue. .

“They’re trying to put a lot of pressure on those guys, because when you get into games, it’s high-pressure situations, and you have to be able to deliver … ” Trubisky said. “I’ve just learned to have fun with it and keep track of it, but it’s definitely not a concern. We’re not going to be worried about it. When the time comes, the best man is going to come out of this competition. We’re going to have our guy that we need to help us win games this year.”

Trubisky appreciates the way Nagy has handled the position battle — with a straightforward honesty.

“He’s been the best through all this,” Trubisky said. “You have to embrace it. you have to.”