Bears QB Mitch Trubisky expects to play Sunday

The Bears are giving all the necessary caveats, but it’s clear they plan for Mitch Trubisky to start at quarterback Sunday night.

Provided his three practices this week go well, of course.

“I feel strong that he will play,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday, “but I gotta see more.”

Trubisky bluntly said he expects to play Sunday.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky talks with the Giants' Eli Manning after Sunday's game. | Elsa/Getty Images

“I just gotta show coach,” he said.

The Bears will monitor his throws and his pain level.

If he feels good Wednesday, Nagy said, he’ll practice with the first team during practice. That would mark a significant upgrade over last week, where he was technically limited but didn’t throw a pass until Friday.

Trubisky said he feels “really close to 100 percent,” and was excited to return.

“I want to be out there with my guys,” he said.

Trubisky hurt his right shoulder when Vikings safety Harrison Smith hit him late on a Nov. 18 slide.

He didn’t resume throwing until Friday, though. He participated in a brief workout before Sunday’s game, and was recorded playing ping-pong against teammate Prince Amukamara, swinging his right arm without issue, Monday night.

All along, Nagy compared Trubisky’s injury — and the patience the team planned to show with it — to those of Allen Robinson and Khalil Mack. Both missed two starts with injuries before returning.

The first-place Bears play the one-loss Rams in their highest-profile game of the season.