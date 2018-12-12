Bears QB Mitch Trubisky: ‘I was focused on the wrong things’ in Sunday’s return

Mitch Trubisky had just played, statistically, the worst game of his pro career — and the Bears won their most important game of the season.

If Matt Nagy had any question about which weighed more heavily on the quarterback, the Bears coach got his answer immediately after Sunday night’s 15-6 victory against the Rams.

He looked at Trubisky during “Club Dub,” the Bears’ postgame dance party. Trubisky was doing just that, bouncing along to “Swag Surfin’” by F.L.Y. with his teammates under the disco lights of the Bears’ locker room.

“When I knew everything was good with him was when I saw him in the locker room after the game — and he was doing a little dancing,” Nagy said Wednesday. “And that’s what’s so cool about that, that five minutes that we get together, was that he’s in there.”

Bears quarterback Mitch and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris celebrate Sunday's win. | Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Film study the day after Trubisky’s showing — in which he completed 16-of-30 passes for 110 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions and career-worst 33.3 passer rating — confirmed what Trubisky felt in the moments after the game.

In his first game back after missing two starts with a right shoulder injury, Trubisky was too eager to be playing again. His footwork was rushed, he said, causing him to throw off-balanced and off rhythm. He was “antsy to get the ball out” and “excited to get some completions.”

Too much so.

“I was just excited to be back out there with my guys,” he said. “I was focused on the wrong things — coming out there and trying to make big plays and trying to go out there and do too much. I should have just had a more focused mindset of, ‘OK, I just need to do my job. I just need to find completions.’

“I just need to catch the snap, do my footwork and get the ball to my playmakers rather than being too amped up about being out there with my guys and trying to make all-world plays. I just need to go out there and do my job.”

If that sounds familiar, it is. After the Bears’ final drive stalled in their 24-23 season-opening loss to the Packers, Trubisky said he wished he had a different mindset at the end of the game.

“I was thinking: try to make a big play, like, ‘Win the game right here,’” he said. “And it should have been for me personally I think just like stat completions, get one more completion, one more first down. And then when you get that first down, just another first down.”

Sunday’s rematch against the Packers, then, will be an important test for the second-year quarterback. Trubisky must embrace the emotion at a raucous Soldier Field — where the Bears have a chance to clinch the NFC North by beating their rivals — without getting caught up in it.

His maturity showed Wednesday when probed for reasons why he struggled against the Rams.

Was he hurt by missing two games?

“I think that’s just making excuses, saying that I could be rusty,” he said. “Bottom line is, I just came out and I didn’t make the throws that I needed to make.”

Was he too hyped to face the one-loss Rams?

“It wasn’t national TV,” he said. “It wasn’t who were playing.”

The Bears’ defense and run game were dominant enough Sunday to survive their quarterback’s struggles. For them to get where they want to go — to win games in the postseason — Trubisky must be better. He knows that. He’s harder on himself than any coach. But he also knows to enjoy every win.

That’s why he danced.

“You’ve just got to put your own selfish thoughts aside sometimes,” he said. “Be thankful that you came away with a win and our team’s in a great position going forward. So it’s a lot of fun being a part of this.”