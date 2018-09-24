Are the Bears giving QB Mitch Trubisky more than he can handle?

The Bears haven’t given Mitch Trubisky more information than he can handle.

But Bears coach Matt Nagy acknowledged Monday — after the quarterback’s worst game of the year — that they might be getting close. Nagy knows it’s his responsibility to pull back when he senses it.

“We’ll continue to monitor that and see where he’s at,” Nagy said. “We’ll talk to him, we’ll get feedback from him, as well as the other guys, and then try to figure out the ‘why’ part — ‘Why aren’t we where we want to be?’

“So, there’s some common sense to it of knowing that it’s going to take a little time, but then there’s some, ‘Hey, let’s start doing the little things the right way, the details.’”

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky(runs onto the field Sunday. | Rick Scuteri/AP photo

Nagy remains optimistic about the second-year quarterback’s growth — and realistic about his timeline. Nagy was specific in his evaluation of Trubisky, who completed 24-of-35 passes for 220 yards in Sunday’s 16-14 win against the Cardinals. He fumbled, threw an interception and was sacked three times.

Nagy said he was pleased with “a few throws he made in there with conviction” — a 39-yard out-and-up to Allen Robinson and a 25-yard corner route to Trey Burton accounted for his two longest passes — but admitted that other balls weren’t so close.

He praised Trubisky’s willingness to try deep passes, before delivering a kicker: “regardless of how far off they were.”

Trubisky’s accuracy in college was one of the main reasons the Bears traded up to draft him No. 2 overall last year. His struggles with it thus far might be the most disturbing part of Trubisky’s three games.

“I thought that there were some good [passes] and I thought there were some he could get better at,” Nagy said, “That’s where we’re at. He’ll be the first to tell you that. We’ll do everything we possibly can each week to make sure we limit those inaccuracies.”

And mental mistakes, too.

On third and goal from the 2 in the second quarter, Nagy put four receivers right in a diamond pattern — with three defensive backs across from them — and Allen Robinson split left.

Trubisky never looked right. He lobbed an incomplete jump ball to Robinson, and the Bears settled for a field goal. Nagy called the four-on-three matchup an “advantage throw.”

“There’s some choices on that play,” Nagy said. “So that’s where he decided to go with the ball. And so we didn’t execute that play.”

Another example: on the Bears’ first drive, Trubisky faced third-and-6 from the Cardinals’ 13. At the line of scrimmage, Trubisky saw two defensive backs, Buddha Baker and Bene’ Benwikere, lined up outside either tackle.

The Cardinals lined up seven rushers across the line of scrimmage, but only rushed five.

“When you play good defenses, right — that was a good defense we faced — especially one that’s aggressive, that likes to blitz, they can trick you,” Nagy said.

The Bears kept only the five offensive linemen in to block. Running back Tarik Cohen, lined up to Trubisky’s left, flared left as a safety valve, but Trubisky never looked his way. He looked right, but didn’t have a hot read with either receiver.

Trubisky was sacked for a loss of 15 yards, and Cody Parkey missed a 46-yard field goal try.

“That’s one right there, you go back to the sideline, you figure out why you were hot, and you wanna fix that and try to get it, protection-wise,” Nagy said. “But if you don’t, then we gotta make the throw on the play.”

Only six players have thrown more interceptions than Trubisky’s three. Only eight have been sacked more than his nine times. Still, Nagy pointed to the Bears being ranked second in the NFL in time of possession as reason to be optimistic about his quarterback.

“Just seeing, again, the bits and pieces,” he said.

Winning record notwithstanding, the Bears need more.