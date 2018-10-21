Mitch Trubisky after Bears fall 1 yard short of Patriots: ‘Close doesn’t cut it’

Matt Nagy had finished rattling off the Bears’ mistakes in Sunday’s 38-31 home loss to the Patriots — they gave up two special teams touchdowns, their running game stalled, their pass-rush was weak and their quarterback, despite his coach’s spirited defense, was inaccurate — when he paused.

“We were a yard away from tying the game,” the Bears coach said, defiantly. “So take that and think about that for a little bit.”

Or not.

Just because quarterback Mitch Trubisky completed a 54-yard Hail Mary to Kevin White — when the team needed 55 to score at the gun— doesn’t mean the Bears were only three feet worse than the defending AFC champs at Soldier Field.

Mitch Trubisky carries the football in the third quarter Sunday. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Plus, Trubisky said, that’s not good enough, anyway.

“I mean, close doesn’t cut it,” he said. “And it’s good that coach Nagy is hard on us because there’s a new standard here, and coming up one yard short and not tying the game and going into overtime, that’s not good enough anymore.”

That standard includes being hard on Trubisky. The Hail Mary made his counting stats look better — he went 26-for-50 for 333 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions — but Trubisky had a season-worst 69.8 passer rating. He threw second-half picks at the Patriots’ 21- and 4-yard lines. The Patriots dropped two more interception chances, including an end-zone pass intended for — wait for it — backup tackle Bradley Sowell.

Trubisky was at his best when running for his life. He ran six times for with 81 yards, more than double the next-best rusher on either team. His best highlight of the year came with a minute left in the first quarter. On third-and-5 from the 8, he rolled right. The Patriots, in shell coverage, took away his top three receiving options.

“I decided to spin around and see what I could see on the other side,” he said.

Trubisky ran backward to the 31-yard line and then across the field. He reached the left sideline and followed center Cody Whitehair’s block for an 8-yard touchdown.

He ran 71.9 yards, per NFL Next Gen Stats — the most on any play of less than 50 yards this year.

Later, he scrambled for 39 yards more, running left and then, at the New England 21, stopping. He took a beat, cut back inside and gained 20 more yards.

“Some people get nervous when I run, because quarterbacks, they gotta go down and stay healthy,“ Trubisky said.

Trubisky’s touchdown run gave the Bears a 10-7 lead with a minute left in the first quarter. After Patriots running back Sony Michel fumbled while injuring his knee — he was carted to the locker room — Bears running back Jordan Howard’s scored on a two-yard plunge. Patriots receiver Cordarrelle Patterson returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a score, atoning for a first-quarter fumble on a kick return. James White’s five-yard touchdown catch gave the Patriots a 21-17 halftime lead.

Four plays after Trubisky’s 39-yard third-quarter run, he threw a six-yard touchdown to Tarik Cohen. The Patriots countered with a Stephen Gostkowski field goal to tie.

Their second special teams touchdown gave them the lead with six minutes left in the third quarter. Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower plowed past Ben Braunecker to block Pat O’Donnell’s punt. Kyle Van Noy scooped the ball up at the Bears’ 29 and scored.

The teams traded fourth quarter touchdowns before the Bears tried one last prayer. With one second left, Trubisky heaved the ball to White, who caught it at the 1.

The loss stung for the 3-3 Bears, who fell out of first place. But it was a “very different” feeling than last season, defensive end Akiem Hicks said.

“This year, we know what type of team we have,” he said. “We know we got a quarterback that’s developing and throwing the ball down the field really well. We know we have a great wide receiver corps. We know we have rushers that can get to the quarterback.

“We have a really good team. And we’re going to have to figure out how to capitalize on that big-play momentum and finish games out.”