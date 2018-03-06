Bears’ Mitch Trubisky on Matt Nagy’s offense, Kevin White and roomie Jared Goff

Saying Matt Nagy’s offense will “fit perfect” for the Bears’ personnel, quarterback Mitch Trubisky sounded excited about the new coach Tuesday.

“He’s going to bring amazing offensive ideas to the table,” Trubisky told Bears All-Access, the team’s official show, on WSCR-AM . “He’s just a great offensive mind and he put a great offensive staff together for us. They’re going to be great teachers to the guys in this organization. Just watching the chemistry of the offense, I think they utilize an athletic quarterback. A lot of things they do in the offense fits my strengths. We also have a lot of pieces within our offense that will create explosive plays that the Kansas City Chiefs had.”

Trubisky hadn’t spoken publicly about Nagy, the former Chiefs offensive coordinator, until Tuesday.

“I was just very excited when I heard he got the job here,” he said.

Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky is working out in Southern California. (AP)

Trubisky is training in Southern California with former No. 1 pick Jared Goff, with whom he shares an agent, and others. He and the Rams quarterback are living together, too.

“It’s been nice to pick his brain just from the last two seasons he’s had,” Trubisky said. “I think that’s helped me a lot.”

Trubisky said he’s seen offensive linemen Kyle Long and Cody Whitehair in the Los Angeles area, and that receiver Kevin White came out to train this week. Photos of White surfaced last week that showed a chiseled upper body.

“I’m not trying to boost his confidence any more than it already is,” Trubisky said. “‘Put a shirt on, buddy — we got work to do’

“Kevin is working very hard to get back.”