Ping-pong, game’s on — Do Mitch Trubisky’s swings bode well for Bears practice?

Mitch Trubisky’s right shoulder felt good enough for him to throw before Sunday’s game — and to fire ping-pong balls off a paddle Monday.

The Bears quarterback took part in game night Monday at backup Chase Daniel’s house. In an Instagram story posted by receiver Josh Bellamy, the Bears quarterback takes a few vicious forehand cuts while playing ping-pong against cornerback Prince Amukamara.

That kind of shoulder movement bodes well for Trubisky to practice Wednesday as the Bears prepare to face the Rams on Sunday night.

Amukamara laughed Tuesday when he was asked how Trubisky fared, given that he missed two games with a shoulder injury.

Mitch Trubisky missed his second game in a row against the Giants on Sunday. | Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

“It’s no secret — we all know that Mitch was throwing, right?” he said. “And it’s not my responsibility to comment on injuries, but Mitch is a great ping-pong player. I thought I was gonna lose.”

He didn’t. Amukamara said he went undefeated.

Bears QB Mich Trubisky playing against Prince Amukamara in ping pong. (Video Via Josh Bellamy’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/0GyrY1G8Ey — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) December 4, 2018

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday he hoped Trubisky would practice Wednesday. He’s been vague about details, though, since Trubisky’s right shoulder was driven into the Soldier Field turf by the Vikings’ Harrison Smith on Nov. 18.

Trubisky was technically limited in practice all three days last week, but he wasn’t cleared to throw until Friday.

Running back Tarik Cohen said Trubisky’s teammates expect him to be himself whenever he does return.

“The same things he’s been bringing the other games,” he said. “His playmaking ability, scrambling outside the pocket, his raw talent.”