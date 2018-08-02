Wait and see: Bears QB Mitch Trubisky doesn’t play against the Ravens

CANTON, Ohio – Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s night was over before it even began. But of course, it was.

As expected, coach Matt Nagy played it safe with Trubisky and started backup Chase Daniel against the Ravens at Thomas Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday night. Daniel threw two interceptions in the first quarter.

“The whole preseason thing here is the injury thing, right?” Nagy said earlier this week. “That’s what you got to kind of weigh and see if it worth it or not.”

It’s not, especially after the Bears gained extra days of practice for training camp because of their participation in the Hall of Fame game.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky did not play in the Hall of Fame game against the Ravens. (AP)

Trubisky might need all the work he can get in Nagy’s nuanced offense, but teams typically show and do little in exhibition games. The Bears offense looked bland Thursday compared to what’s happening during practices at Olivet Nazarene University.

Trubisky’s debut in Nagy’s offense likely will come next Thursday against the Bengals in Cincinnati. But even then, his game action is expected to be limited to a possession or two.

Against the Ravens, Trubisky was a captain, representing the offense during the coin toss with cornerback Kyle Fuller and running back Benny Cunningham.

Before the game, Trubisky gathered the entire team after warmups just outside the end zone. He said a few words, raised his hand and broke the Bears’ vast huddle before all players returned to the locker room.

Trubisky was active on the sideline during the game. He ran over to celebrate with Daniel and fullback Michael Burton after Burton’s touchdown catch in the first quarter.

When the Bears return to camp on Saturday, Trubisky’s interceptions will come back into focus, especially if they continue during practices.

But Trubisky’s miscues also are a part of his learning process under Nagy, who is encouraging him to make throws down the field and into tight spaces in camp.

Nagy is not worried about Trubisky’s interceptions. He wants Trubisky to “test the waters” in the offense.

It’s what Nagy learned under Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who faced questions about second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ interceptions in his own camp.

“If you don’t have the intestinal fortitude to go test it, you’re going be one of these quarterbacks that checks it down every time,” Reid said Thursday. “And that’s not what it’s all about.”

