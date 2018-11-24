Vikings’ Harrison Smith fined for hit that hurt Bears QB Mitch Trubisky

Harrison Smith was fined for the late hit that injured Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s right shoulder, a source said Saturday.

The Vikings safety was docked $10,026 for unnecessary roughness. He hit Trubisky when the quarterback kept the ball on a five-yard run with 3:13 to play Sunday and the Bears up eight. Trubisky slid to give himself up at the end of the run, but was hit by Smith, who was flagged for a personal foul.

Smith hit Trubisky on the top of his left shoulder, pushing the quarterback’s right shoulder into the Soldier Field grass.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said he didn’t think the hit was intentional, but stressed that Trubisky could not have done more than simply slide forward, which he did.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky sat out Thursday's game. | Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Trubisky didn’t practice after the hit Sunday, and missed his first career NFL game Thursday since making his career debut in Game 5 of 2017. The Bears beat the Lions, 23-16, on Thursday. The team said Trubisky does not have a serious injury; he could start next week’s game against the Giants.