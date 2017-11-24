Bears must steal Eagles’ blueprint for rebuilding woeful WR position

See if this sounds familiar: the Eagles teamed rookie quarterback Carson Wentz with only one competent wide receiver last year. Three of four reception leaders played either running backs or tight end.

“The biggest thing for us a year ago was the fact that we just didn’t have enough talent around Carson on the perimeter,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said this week. “We made a conscious effort … in the offseason this year, to go out and find, whether it be a free agent or the draft, some skill receivers that could help Carson.”

They followed a formula Bears general manager Ryan Pace must copy this offseason to hasten Mitch Trubisky’s growth the way the Eagles did for Wentz, who’s now the presumptive NFL MVP.

Like the Eagles did with the league’s worst unit after last season, the Bears can build their wide receiver position from scratch this offseason — both via free agency and the draft. They have to consider any contribution from the injured Cam Meredith and Kevin White gravy.

Alshon Jeffery and his Eagles teammates celebrate his touchdown. (AP)

The Eagles signed Alshon Jeffery to a $9.5 million deal in March. Though only five receivers got more guaranteed, the one-year contract mitigated the Eagles’ risk after Jeffery’s injury-prone — and, in his final season, performance enhancing drug-tainted — Bears career.

They gave 49ers receiver Torrey Smith $15 million over three years, but guaranteed him only $500,000. Twenty free agent receivers were guaranteed more, including Victor Cruz, who didn’t make it out of Bears training camp.

“These are two guys that are veteran players, they played a lot in this league, they’ve had impacts on the teams they’ve been a part of,” Pederson said. “Torrey was part of a Super Bowl team in Baltimore and brings a lot of experience there. Alshon’s a big, tall, physical target that brought another skillset.”

Jeffery leads the Eagles with 567 receiving yards. Smith, the other starter, has 249 — but is an upgrade from last year’s second-leading wideout, Dorial Green-Beckham, who has since washed out of football.

The Eagles traded Jordan Matthews, their leading wide receiver from 2016, to the Bills so Nelson Agholor could play the slot. Agholor has 426 receiving yards. Former Trubisky target Mack Hollins, one of two wide receivers the Eagles drafted this year, has 179.

The talent influx helped Wentz run the offense in a whole new way.

“You start surrounding your quarterback with talent like that and it takes a little heat off ….” Pederson said. “And it just changes the dynamic of your offense, where now he can spread the ball around. And this is where you’re seeing a lot of our players getting touches or at least targets, in these games.”

The Bears can afford two established unrestricted free agent receivers this offseason. They could try to lure Davante Adams from the Packers, but Danny Trevathan’s hit could have already soured that relationship.

The Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry could command $13 million a year. Terrelle Pryor went on the Redskins’ injured reserve this week after having arthroscopic ankle surgery; the Bears could be scared off the buy-low candidate after their glut of receiver injuries.

The Ravens’ Mike Wallace and the Titans’ Eric Decker are over 30 and don’t fit the timeline, but the Jaguars’ Marquise Lee (25), the Seahawks’ Paul Richardson (25), the Rams’ Sammy Watkins (24) and the Colts’ Donte Moncrief (24) would. Matthews (25) could play the slot.

With a strong finish, Jeffery might be the best receiver on the market, though.

And he already has one strong suitor.

“Alshon’s a guy that you’d love to have continue to work with Carson and have around, and I think it’s a good dynamic to have, and have that stability … ” Pederson said. “If things work out and we can retain him, it would be great for the chemistry of the offense — and, obviously, those two guys working together in the future.”

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com