Bears’ Nagy looking for ‘pretty seamless transition’ from Fangio to Chuck Pagano

When Bears general manager Ryan Pace said Chuck Pagano “checks all the boxes” for what the Bears were looking for in a replacement for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, he immediately was asked, “Like what?” And Pace hardly broke stride.

“The aggressive personality. He’s a great person. He’s a great evaluator. He’s had success in the past,” Pace said. “He’s great dealing with people. He’s very collaborative. Those are all things that kept coming up the more we met with him or talked about him. That’s exciting. I think it’ll be good for our defense.”

That’s all good, but one Pagano trait could loom particularly important as the inheritor of a defense that ranked No. 1 in several key categories — including points allowed, yards allowed per play, rushing yards and interceptions, has a game-wrecker in Khalil Mack and an average age of 25.7 years: He’s smart enough to not mess too much with a good thing.

“Chuck, he understands what he’s getting into here player-wise,” Nagy said. “That when you’re surrounded by good players, a lot of times it’s the players and not the plays. Chuck has a lot of experience — he gets that and he’ll do everything he can to keep this thing rolling.”

The Bears hired former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano to replace Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator. | Darron Cummings/AP photo

Continuity is everything as the Bears try to build on the momentum of Fangio’s lordship that took the Bears’ defense from 31st in points allowed the season before he arrived in 2015 to first in 2018. Nagy could have promoted secondary coach Ed Donatell — a long-time Fangio assistant — and almost ensured a smooth transition. Instead, he took a shot at taking the Bears’ defense a step further by hiring Pagano from the outside.

“Ed’s a guy that has done a lot of good things for us, and we have a lot of respect for him,” said Nagy. “But we need to do whatever’s best for this organization, the players, the coaches and weight it out and you see how it fits.”

Nagy held out hope that Donatell — who is out of contract and figured to join Fangio with the Broncos if he didn’t get the Bears’ coordinator job — might stay with the Bears. That would be a huge bonus for Pagano. Nagy already has lost outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley, who joined Fangio in Denver.

“He [Donatell] has a decision to make,” Nagy said. “I have a ton of respect for him and it’s mutual between both of us. We’re working through that.”

The 58-year-old Pagano’s NFL resume isn’t near as extensive as Fangio’s — nine years as a secondary coach with the Browns, Raiders and Ravens; one year as a defensive coordinator with the Ravens in 2011; and six years as head coach of the Colts from 2012-17. But it’s enough that Nagy feels comfortable giving Pagano the virtual free reign he gave Fangio, which allowed Nagy to concentrate on the offense.

“We’re going to start building our relationship day-by-day just like Vic and I did,” Nagy said. “He’ll have to gain trust and I’ll have to gain trust back and forth with each other. I feel like it’ll be a pretty seamless transition.”

Still, as with any change there will be an adjustment phase. And Nagy didn’t discount the possibility of a step back initially before hopefully re-gaining their stride.

“We’ll have to monitor that over OTAs and into training camp,” Nagy said. “But any time you have a change like this, it’s not like going into Year 5 with the same defense. That’s expected. It’s about how fast you can get it back up [to speed].”

But the Pagano hire is all about enhancing what Fangio built. Under Fangio, the Bears were disciplined, balanced, steady and didn’t take too many chances. But there always seemed to be room for a little more aggressiveness without losing that discipline.

“He has an attacking mentality,” Nagy said. “He is aggressive — but as we talk about all the time, be calculated, too. You’ve got to be smart with it. But he’s been in this league for a while. He’s had a lot of success. He’s been around some really, really good defenses. Some really, really good players on defense.

“The more we talked, the more I felt that this is a really good, perfect fit for us. Just really looking forward to it and excited for it.”