Bears name Kevin M. Gilbride their TEs coach

Kevin M. Gilbride, who spent the last four seasons as the Giants’ tight ends coach, was named to the same role with the Bears.

Gilbride spent the last eight yeas with the Giants, first as a quality control coach and an offensive assistant before being named receivers coach in 2012. His pupil Evan Engram led the NFL rookies in receptions and receiving yards for a tight end last year.

His father of the same name is the former Chargers head coach and longtime NFL offensive coordinator. He and his son were on the same Giants staff from 2010-13.

The younger Gilbride replaces Frank Smith, who is reportedly heading to the Raiders to coach tight ends,