Bears name Ted Monachino their OLBs coach

Ted Monachino, who has extensive experience with new coordinator Chuck Pagano, will be the Bears’ new outside linebackers coach, the team said Monday.

Monachino, was also given the title of senior defensive assistant, replaces Brandon Staley, who followed Vic Fangio to the Broncos.

Monachino spent the last three weeks as the defensive coordinator at Kansas State, but was allowed to leave for an NFL job without financial penalty. He served as Pagano’s defensive coordinator with the Colts from 2016-17 before serving as an analyst at Missouri, his alma mater, last year. He also worked with Pagano on the Ravens from 2011-12. After Pagano left to be the Colts’ head coach, Monachino remained with the Ravens as their linebackers coach until 2015.

The Bears still have openings at inside linebackers coach and assistant defensive backs coach.