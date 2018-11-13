Bears ready to be prime-time players

When Sunday’s game against the Vikings was moved into prime time last week, the Bears’ decision-makers began worrying about the comically short window between the final gun and the Bears’ midday Thanksgiving game in Detroit.

The players, though, welcome their return to the national spotlight.

“That’s what you dream of as a kid, that’s what you dream of as a player,” inside linebacker Danny Trevathan said Tuesday. “You want to play under the lights. You want to make sure that you play your best game.

“This is all or nothing. For us it’s a big game because it’s the next game. It’s a divisional game. We need this to get to where we wanna go this year.”

Bears players pose for a picture after celebrating an interception Sunday. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

Sunday’s game marks the Bears’ return to national television for the first time since they opened the season on “Sunday Night Football” and “Monday Night Football” in back-to-back weeks. They’re not scheduled to play another night game this season — but they could still find their way onto “SNF.” NBC could “flex” the team’s Dec. 9 home game against the Rams or their Dec. 30 season finale in Minnesota to a night game.

Players take the national exposure as a compliment.

“It just shows what we have been showing so far in these first nine weeks,” cornerback Kyle Fuller said. “That’s what comes with it, so we’re excited.”

Prince Amukamara can feel the buzz already.

“I can tell there’s excitement in the social media world by a lot of fans — just how passionate they are,” the cornerback said. “And we are excited it’s a Sunday night game and it’s a great time to show great we’re been doing.”

The locals, though, already know.

“They’ve been waiting a long time for us to go ahead and splash out here,” Trevathan said. “I think the city deserves it, the fans deserve it, everybody that’s part of the organization deserves it.”