Kings of the NFC North? First-place Bears say it’s too early to watch standings

Matt Nagy chuckles at the notion that anyone can predict the NFL.

“It always cracks me up when people talk about strength of schedule going into a season and they put all these teams that they think are going to be so great throughout the year, all these teams are going to be so bad,” the Bears coach said on Monday, the team’s first day back after a week off. “And then it never happens that way.”

It hasn’t in the NFC North. The Vikings are one loss away from matching their total from all of 2017. The Lions have lost to the Jets — by 31 — and the 49ers, but beaten the Patriots and the Packers. Since beating the Bears in the opener, the Packers have beaten the Bills, lost to the Redskins and Lions — and tied the Vikings.

At 3-1, the first-place Bears seem to be in good position within the division, even though they won’t play another NFC North game until Nov. 11. Amazingly, the next four games the Bears play will all be against AFC East opponents.

Aaron Rodgers talks to Mitch Trubisky after the Packers rallied to beat the Bears last month in Green Bay, Wis. Mike Roemer/AP

Nagy, though, will hear none of the divisional prognostications. It’s no different through five weeks, he said, than those preseason predictions.

“I’ll say the same thing right now four games into the year — it’s great, it sounds good, but it means nothing,” he said. “So for us we’ve got to understand that and we have one goal for us and that’s to not look forward into any game past Miami.

“And so with us being right now in the position we’re in — great. But it means absolutely nothing.”

There’s never a good time to start looking at divisional standings, receiver Allen Robinson said, though he said the Bears’ goal had everything to do with the NFC North.

“It’s so early in the year — this is only going into Week 6,” he said. “There’s a ton of football left. At the end of the day, our focus remains the same, and that’s to win the division.”

Tight end Trey Burton has been telling his teammates the same story for weeks: in 2016, his Eagles were 3-0 at the bye — and then won only two of their next 11 games. The lesson: don’t get too caught up in early-season results.

“You always pay attention, but as of right now none of that really matters,” said Burton, who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles last year. “It’s so early into the season.”

There’s a fine line to walk, he said, between paying attention to other NFL teams and worrying about where they stand.

“At the end of the day all you have to do is worry about yourself,” he said.

Outside linebacker Aaron Lynch doesn’t even sports on television — short of the occasional MMA fight — during the football season. He’ll only watch NFL teams that the Bears are preparing to play.

In college, he said, he was more worried about other teams than he is now.

“Then I got to the NFL,” he said, “and everything was so focused.”

Nagy has preached focus on the next game, not the big picture. Jordan Howard, for one, is listening. He said he doesn’t pay attention to the NFC North.

“Not really, because it’s still early in the year,” he said. “So we still gotta finish strong, come out and win the games.”