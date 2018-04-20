Draft analysis: Every Sun-Times NFL prospect preview, breakdown of Bears needs

In less than a week, the Bears will enter the NFL draft holding the No. 8 overall pick. Here’s how the Sun-Times’ Bears experts have evaluated the draft’s top prospects, position by position:

OFFENSE

QB: General manager Ryan Pace once said he’d like to add a college quarterback each year. The safe bet is that he won’t this year.

RB: Even if the Bears have promised Jordan Howard they won’t trade him, how could they say no to Penn State star Saquon Barkley if, inexplicably, becomes available?

Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is a Bears' option at No. 8 overall. (AP)

WR: With Cam Meredith off to the Saints, the Bears are in the market for a receiver.

TE: The Bears have already made their major investment at the position.

OL: Former Bears center Olin Kreutz thinks Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson could be a Hall of Famer. But will he be there at No. 8?

DEFENSE

DL: The Bears are set at two of their three defensive line spots — perhaps for years to come — but could add another end in the later rounds to play opposite Akiem Hicks.

ILB: Which first-rounder fits the Bears best: Virginia Tech’s Tremaine Edmunds or Georgia’s Roquan Smith?

OLB: Ryan Pace has traded up in the first round in each of the last two years. Would he do it again for outside linebacker Bradley Chubb?

CB: The Bears brought back Kyle Fuller and Prince Amukamara this offseason, but they could still be intrigued by two top cornerback targets.

S: Are the Bears satisfied with Eddie Jackson and Adrian Amos at safety? If not, Florida State’s Derwin James and Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick loom in the first round.