Weight and see: NFL won’t change controversial roughing the passer emphasis

The NFL said Thursday it will not change its roughing-the-passer point of emphasis, which forbids tacklers from putting their body weight onto a passer when tackling.

In an attempt to clarify the controversial rule, the NFL competition committee sent a video to teams showing legal and illegal hits.

The Bears have yet to be flagged for the violation.

“The only thing we’ve done is we’ve since training camp and through the season, we’ve just shown them snaps and what’s being called,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Thursday. “And just to be aware of it.”

Bears linebacker Khalil Mack sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford on Sunday.| Ralph Freso/AP photo

Fangio, who has said his concern lies in how different officiating crews interpret the rule, said the Bears haven’t issued scouting reports on upcoming refs because there are too few data points this year.

“So sometimes,” he said, “your analytic numbers don’t mean squat.”