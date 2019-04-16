NFL to release 2019 schedule Wednesday

The NFL will release its 2019 schedule at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Bears already know the details behind their season opener, which be held on “Thursday Night Football” at Soldier Field to kick off the league season. The Bears will travel to London to face the Raiders later in the season.

Their other 2019 opponents — beside home-and-home games against the Packers, Lions and Vikings — include home contests against the Cowboys, Giants, Chiefs, Chargers and Saints. They’ll travel to face the Broncos, Eagles, Redskins and Rams.

The Bears will make single-game tickets available at ChicagoBears.com/tickets 90 minutes after the schedule release, the team said. Those on the season ticket priority list can enter a pre-sale an hour after the schedule release.