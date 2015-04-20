Bears, NFL schedule to be announced on Tuesday

The NFL announced Monday that the 2015 league schedule will be released Tuesday night at 7 p.m. (CST). It will be part of a three-hour show on NFL Network.

Here are the Bears’ 2015 opponents:

Home – Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings.

Away – Seattle Seahawks, St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lions, Packers, Vikings.

Last week, the Bears announced the official dates and times of their preseason schedule. Here it is:

Aug. 13 at 7 p.m vs. Miami Dolphins

Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Indianapolis Colts

Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Cincinnati Bengals

Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland Browns